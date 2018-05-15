Honor 10 goes global with Kirin 970, dual cameras

The Honor 10 is a smartphone with flagship-like specs and design, but a mid-range price tag. First launched in China in April, the phone is getting a global launch today.

It goes on sale today in Europe for 399 Euros and up. There’s no word on US pricing or availability yet.

The smartphone features a 5.84 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, a Kirin 970 processor, 4GB of RAM, and it’ll come with a choice of 64GB (399 Euros) or 128GB of storage (449 Euros), although you can shave 30 Euros off those prices during a limited-time promotion, so prices actually start at 369 Euros at the moment.

The 128GB model is also priced at 400 GBP in the UK.

Other features include dual rear cameras (one 16MP color camera and a 24MP black and white camera for capturing additional details), a 3,400 mAh battery with fast charging support, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s also a 24MP front-facing camera.

In terms of design, the phone has a 19:9 aspect ratio display with a camera cut-out (or notch) at the top and a home button.

The Honor 10 comes in a choice of colors including black, grey, purple, and blue and it features a glass back with an iridescent design.

Other features include dual SIM support, NFC, face unlock, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that’s under the glass and which works even when your fingers are wet, and support for AI features to help with scene selection when taking a photo or when categorizing photos in your gallery.