HMD launches Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 smartphones

HMD is updating its entry-level and mid-range Nokia smartphone lineup, and the company seems to be sticking with the naming convention it used when updating last year’s Nokia 6 to this year’s Nokia 6.1.

Meet the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1.

Nokia 2.1

The entry-level model is getting a CPU upgrade and it will ship with Android 8.1 Go Edition software, which means you should expect an experience optimized for low-end hardware.

It’s expected to hit the streets in July for about $115.

While the phone is cheap, it also has some nice features like a large 4,000 mAh battery which HMD says should provide up to 2 days of battery life.

Other features include a 5.5 inch, 720p displays, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Nokia 3.1

This model steps up the power, with a MediaTek 6750 processor, and a choice of 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

It has a 5.2 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP wide-angle front camera, and a 2,990 mAh battery.

The Nokia 3.1 also has NFC support and it’s expected to sell for about $160 and up when it hits the streets in June.

Nokia 5.1

HMD opted for a 5.5 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display on this $218 (and up) smartphone, and outfitted it with a MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core processor.

It’s available in 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB configurations, has a 16MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, and packs a 2,970 mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.1 also has a 6000 series aluminum unibody design, a fingeprint sensor on the back, and an estimated ship date of sometime in July.

All three phones are Android One devices and HMD promises it will deliver three years of monthly security updates and two years of major OS updates.





But these are also all mid-range or entry-level devices, so you don’t get fancy features like dual cameras or USB Type-C ports (they all feature micro USB).

via Android Police