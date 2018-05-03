Dell XPS 15 with Coffee Lake-H now available for $1000 and up

The new Dell XPS 15 9570 is a 4 pound notebook with a 15.6 inch display, an Intel Coffee Lake-H processor, and support for NVIDIA graphics on some models.

First unveiled last month, the Dell XPS 15 9570 is now available for order from Dell for $1000 and up.

The entry-level model features an 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB hard drive, a 56 Whr battery, and a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS non-touch display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

The laptop has a Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, an SD card slot, and a headet jack, and a backlit keyboard. It has CNC aluminum chassis and carbon fiber palm rest.

But Dell also offers models with faster processors, higher-resolution displays, more RAM, and other upgrades.

A top-of-the-line model will set you back about $2,900, but it includes:

3840 x 2160 touchscreen display with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut

Intel Core i9-8950HK hexa-core processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050TI graphics

32GB of DDR4-2666 MHz memory

1TB of M.2 2280 PCie storage

97 WHr battery

Dell says models configured with solid state storage, non-touch displays, and 56 Whr batteries weigh about 4 pounds, while a version with a 97 Whr battery, SSD, and touch display weighs in at about 4.5 pounds.

Both versions measure about 14.1″ x 9.3″ x 0.7″.

via Notebook Check