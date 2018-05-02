Want to buy a copy of Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Premiere? Tough. You have to buy a subscription instead, since Adobe stopped selling individual copies of its popular image and video editing software years ago. Stop paying and you have to stop using the programs.
But if you don’t need professional-level software, the company does sell Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements.
Normally a single license costs $80, while you can buy both in a bundle for $120. But today several retailers, including B&H and Dell will let you buy both programs for just $80.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Software, games, and digital media
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2018 for $80 – B&H (or Dell)
- Star Wars PC game sale (up to 66% off) – Humble StoreBundle
- Star Wars PC game sale (up to 66% off) – GOG
- Name your price for $$196 worth of CryEngine PC games – HumbleBundle
- Thor digital comics for up to 67% off – ComiXology
- Incredible Hulk digital graphic novels for $2.99 and up – ComiXology
Devices and accessories
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 12″ 2-in-1 tablet /Core M7-6Y75/8GB/256GB/pen for $670 – Adorama (via eBay)
- Apple iPad 9.7″ w/A9 processor, 32GB for $270 – e-techgalaxy (via eBay)
- Anker Zolo Liberty+ truly wireless earbuds for $110 – Amazon (coupon: LIBERTYZ)
You can find more bargains in our daily deals section.
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Deals of the Day (5-02-2018)"
Gimp is free and is more than I’ll ever need for image editing.
Not sure I’d say “ever need” because while I’m not a pro yet either, most who are still swear by Photoshop and seem happy to pay, but Gimp vs Elements isn’t even a real fight. Gimp even had a recent major feature bump and gained deep color support.
And yes, it runs on all three major desktop platforms. http://www.gimp.org has the goods for Windows or Mac but most Linux folk are probably better off simply installing from their distribution’s default repo because it is in all of them.
Yeah, I think of this more as a “buy Premiere Elements, get Photoshop Elements free” deal.
I just noticed the 32GB Samsung Tab S3 is $100 off on Samsung’s website. I don’t know if you take tips in the comment section, but I figured I’d post anyway.
https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/tablets/galaxy-tab-s3/galaxy-tab-s3-9-7—s-pen-included—black-sm-t820nzkaxar/