Deals of the Day (5-02-2018)

Want to buy a copy of Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Premiere? Tough. You have to buy a subscription instead, since Adobe stopped selling individual copies of its popular image and video editing software years ago. Stop paying and you have to stop using the programs.

But if you don’t need professional-level software, the company does sell Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements.

Normally a single license costs $80, while you can buy both in a bundle for $120. But today several retailers, including B&H and Dell will let you buy both programs for just $80.

