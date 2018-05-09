Chuwi HiGame mini PC hits Indiegogo in late May for $999 and up

The Chuwi HiGame is a compact computer with support for up to an Intel Core i7-8709G quad-core processor with AMD Radeon Vega M GH graphics.

First unveiled in April, the little computer is basically Chuwi’s answer to the Intel Hades Canyon NUC: both are tiny PCs that you can use for gaming, but which don’t take up a lot of space.

The Chuwi HiGame will go up for pre-order through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign later this month, and now Chuwi has revealed some pricing details.

Folks who get in on the early bird pricing offered through Indiegogo will be able to save up to $300 off the suggested retail price. So here are the before/after prices:

Intel Core i5-8305G/Radeon Vega M GL/8GB RAM/128GB SSD for $999 during campaign or $1299 after

Intel Core i7-8709G/Radeon Vega M GH/8GB RAM/256GB SSD for $1299 during campaign or $1499 after

The little computer has 2 SODIMM slots and support for dual storage drives thanks to an M.2 PCIe x4 SSD slot and a 2.5 inch drive bay.

The computer also has a Thunderbolt 3 port, 5 USB 3.0 ports, two DisplayPort 1.3 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and mic and headphone jacks. It also supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

While there are certainly more powerful gaming PCs on the market, there are few that are this small: the HiGame measures just 6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9″ and it won’t take up much space next to your TV or monitor (or monitors, since it should be more than capable of handling multiple displays).

Chuwi may be launching the HiGame with a crowdfunding campaign, but the company has a habit of doing that to generate buzz for its products rather than to raise the necessary capital to actually produce them. So I’m pretty sure the company has the resources necessary to bring this little computer to market in the coming months.

But it is one of the most expensive computers from Chuwi to date, so it’s possible the company is using the Indiegogo campaign to gauge the level of interest in this type of product before deciding whether to move ahead.

via GizChina