BQ Aquaris X2 and X2 Pro Android One phones coming soon for From €300 and up

Spanish phone maker BQ has two new Android One models on the way. Both will run near-stock Android software and receive at least two years of regular security and feature updates.

The BQ Aquaris X2 is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, at least 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and a starting price of €300 ($356).

The BQ Aquaris X2 Pro features a Snapdragon 660 processor, at last 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a starting price of €380 ($450).

Both models should be available soon in Europe.

While neither phone has what I’d call flagship-killer specs, they are both pretty good examples of the fact that Android One isn’t just for entry-level devices anymore.

Both phones feature 5.65 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS displays with up to 650 nits of brightness, 3,100 mAh batteries with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support, dual rear cameras, and IP52 splash-resistant designs. They will also both ship with Android 8.1 software, although they should also be among the first phones in line for an Android P update when Google releases the next version of its mobile operating system later this year.

The phones support 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC and both feature fingerprint sensors, headphone jacks, microSD card readers, and USB Type-C ports.

The Aquaris X2 will be available in 3GB/32GB or 4GB/64GB versions, while the Aquaris X2 Pro will come in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB versions.

