Beelink S2 with Pentium N5000, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD launches for $300

Beelink’s latest computer is a small-form-factor PC powered by an Intel Celeron N5000 quad-core Gemini Lake processor and featuring 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 128GB SSD.

While there are certainly computers with better specs, the processor, memory, and storage are a cut above what we often see from entry-level mini PCs.

The price tag is also a a little higher: Geekbuying is taking pre-orders for the mini PC for $300.

There’s also a $200 model, but it has a Celeron N4100 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Both versions ship with Windows 10 and feature dual HDMI 2.0 ports, a headset jack, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a a microSD card slot, USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports.

The computer also has a built-in mic that you can use to talk to Cortana or make VoIP calls.

Since the system has an M.2 slot and a 2.5 inch drive bay, there are multiple options for increasing the amount of built-in storage.

The computer measures about 6.3″ x 5.3″ x 1.3″ and weighs about 12 ounces.

via AndroidPC.es and CNX Software