Liliputing

Beelink S2 with Pentium N5000, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD launches for $300

at by 1 Comment

Beelink’s latest computer is a small-form-factor PC powered by an Intel Celeron N5000 quad-core Gemini Lake processor and featuring 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 128GB SSD.

While there are certainly computers with better specs, the processor, memory, and storage are a cut above what we often see from entry-level mini PCs.

The price tag is also a a little higher: Geekbuying is taking pre-orders for the mini PC for $300.

There’s also a $200 model, but it has a Celeron N4100 dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Both versions ship with Windows 10 and feature dual HDMI 2.0 ports, a headset jack, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, a a microSD card slot, USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports.

The computer also has a built-in mic that you can use to talk to Cortana or make VoIP calls.

Since the system has an M.2 slot and a 2.5 inch drive bay, there are multiple options for increasing the amount of built-in storage.

The computer measures about 6.3″ x 5.3″ x 1.3″ and weighs about 12 ounces.

via AndroidPC.es and CNX Software

 

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Beelink S2 with Pentium N5000, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD launches for $300"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Interesting
Guest
Interesting
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Do we know if this little box is fanless? It would be just about perfect if it is.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago