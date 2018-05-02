AMD: 7nm Zen 2 processors coming in 2019

Intel may be struggling to get 10nm processors out the door, but rival chip maker AMD is already shipping 12nm processors… and AMD CEO Lisa Su says the company is almost ready to make the move to 7nm.
AMD’s next-gen “Zen 2” architecture is manufactured on a 7nm processor, and Su says the company plans to start sending Zen 2 samples to customers later this year, with mass production scheduled to begin in 2019.
Su’s remarks came during the company’s latest earnings call, and it sounds like the plan is to continue shipping 12nm chips this year and next year, while starting to mix in next-gen 7nm chips in 2019.
It also sounds like the first 7nm parts will likely be designed for servers and sold under AMD’s EPYC brand, rather than consumer-oriented chips sold under the Ryzen name.
But that doesn’t rule out the possibility that we could see 3rd-gen, Ryzen 3000 series chips later in 2019. A leaked product roadmap that made the rounds earlier this year suggests that AMD’s 3rd-gen Ryzen processors will be code named “Castle Peak,” and that they could also hit the streets in 2019.
In related news, AMD is also planning to sample 7nm GPU chips this year, based on the company’s Radeon Vega graphics technology.
It will be a huge win for AMD if they can get 7 nm chips out in volume within their stated timetable. I am not convinced. Getting to 7 nm is incredibly difficult. Doing it in volume even more so. I wish them luck.
This is definitely bad optics for Intel. Which increases the odds that they take this threat seriously, that we get better competition / pricing… love it.
Keep up the good work, AMD!
So buyers of server parts are concerned about power consumption? I guess that’s good, but I usually think of power consumption being more important on mobile devices.
Well yes power consumption is important on mobile devices, but when someone operates large server farms, that consumes a lot of power and will generate a massive power bill. If you can reduce power consumption of all your servers even by 25%, you’d be saving thousands every month. That adds up pretty quickly so reducing power consumption everywhere is always a plus.
lower power consumption also means less heat, and thus less money on ventilating/cooling and prolonged equipment life.
Cough*ARM server chips*cough
Yes but performance is also important and ARM server chips have horrible performance per watt ratios compared to x86 chips. You’re not going to be able to run an efficient farm of compute and virtualization servers with ARM chips anytime soon. Intel’s got that locked down with their Xeon chips which have amazing performance while keeping power consumption at acceptable levels.
I’d really like to know what’s going on with Intel behind the scenes, why they’re struggling with 10nm chips. If AMD beats Intel to true 7nm chips, that’ll be a huge blow to Intel. Qualcomm and Samsung have been shipping pseudo 10nm chips for some time as well (depending on your definition of 10nm). Intel’s 10nm chips better be worth the wait…
The Skylake architecture has been around for awhile now that I think about it. All subsequent architectures have just been additional optimizations and impovements of Skylake. Even after the die shrink, what Skylake started will still be around for sometime. Usually a generation after a die shrink, Intel introduces a brand new architecture, but they haven’t so far either.
Anyways, it’s great that AMD is making a comeback, hopefully that’ll push Intel to get their act together. I’d like to see VIA make a comeback too. They are the 3rd player in the x86 business that few people know about. But at one point a long time ago, VIA was doing a lot of cool things with small form factor and low power designs even before Intel introduced Atom.
Also AMD’s roadmap looks like they’re taking over and adopting Intel’s old Tick-Tock cycle. Although in this case, it’s more of a tick-tick-tock.
Intel already has a tick-tick-tock cycle.
No it’s more like a tick-tock-tock-tock cycle. The tick is for die shrinks and the tock is for architecture optimizations or in the past new architectures. Since Intel hasn’t done a die shrink for awhile, they haven’t had a tick lately and have only been continuing to optimize and enhance the Skylake architecture through different iterations.
this is what happens when a company decides to sit on its thumbs thinking that the competition will never catch up