4.1 pound Asus ZenBook Pro 15 with Core i9 CPU + NVIDIA graphics on the way

It looks like Asus is getting ready to update its laptop lineup, with a number of new models on the way including a few low-cost notebooks with entry-level, low-power specs and a few high-end models with premium hardware and design elements.

One of thee most impressive could be the updated Asus ZenBook Pro 15. It’s a thin-and-light laptop with discrete graphics, an Intel Coffee Lake-H processor, and an optional 4K display. Oh, and it measures just 0.74 inches thick and weighs just 4.1 pounds.

Asus hasn’t announced a price yet, but Notebook Italia spotted a listing for the new Zenbook Pro UX550GD on Asus website.

Asus will offer models with a choice of Core i5-8300H quad-core, Core i7-8750H hexa-core, or Core i9-8950HK hexa-core processors.

Display options include a 15.6 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel touchscreen with 100 percent Adobe RGB color gamut, or a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touch or non-touch display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut.

Both displays have 178 degree viewing angles, and the laptop has 7.3mm bezels around the display for an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Storage options include 256GB or 512GB SATA III SSDs or 512GB or 1TB PCIe SSDs, and the laptop supports 8GB or 16GB of DDR4-2400 memory.

And no matter which display, processor, or storage options you choose, all models will ship with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI and headset jacks, and a microSD card reader. The laptop has a backlit keyboard, a glass-covered touchpad, stereo speakers (with Harman Kardon certification), and a VGA webcam. And it supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

While there’s no dedicated Ethernet jack, Asus will offer an optional USB to Ethernet dongle. And some models will also ship with a fingerprint sensor below the keyboard.

Asus says the computer’s 71 Wh battery should provide up to 9 hours of battery life.

We’ll probably hear more about the new ZenBook Pro 15 at the Computex show in June… but Asus does have a habit of announcing new devices months before they’re ready to ship. So I wouldn’t expect to be able to actually buy this powerful, compact computer until later this year.