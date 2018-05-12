12.5 inch Lenovo ThinkPad A285 with AMD Ryzen coming soon (probably)

It looks like the Lenovo ThinkPad E485 and E585 laptops that leaked earlier this year aren’t the only new Lenovo notebooks with AMD Ryzen chips.

Notebook Check spotted a listing for an unannounced Lenovo ThinkPad A285 on the Lenovo website. It’s not there anymore but a screenshot provides some basic details about the upcoming laptop with a 12.5 inch display and support for AMD’s mobile chips.

The ThinkPad A285 is said to weigh 2.5 pounds, support up to a full HD IPS touchscreen display, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, and up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U quad-core processor.

It supports rapid charging and “long battery life” and the computer will ship with Windows 10 Pro.

As the name suggests, the laptop seems to be a cousin to Lenovo’s ThinkPad X280, which has a similar design, but which is powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” processor.

There’s no official word on when the ThinkPad A285 will be released or how much it will cost.