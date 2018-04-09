Zotac launches ZBOX Q mini workstation PCs with NVIDIA Quadro graphics

Zotac’s ZBOX line of small form-factor computers include some models as small as the deck-of-cards-sized ZBOX Pico lineup as well as larger, higher-power models like the company’s Magnus gaming machines.

The new ZBOX Q family is on the larger side, but still pretty small by desktop PC standards… especially when you consider that these little computers are positions as workstation PCs with pro-level NVIDIA Quadro graphics.

While I got an early look at these mini workstations at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, Zotac is officially introducing the ZBOX Q series at this week’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The ZBOX Q series supports up to an NVIDIA Quadro P5000 GPU, up to an Intel Core i7-7700T quad-core processor, and comes in a few different sizes and configurations.

Each model, though, supports up to 4 displays and has dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and 802.11ac WiFi.

Here are some of the high-level specs for the three first Q-series workstation PCs:

Intel Core i7-7700T CPU

NVIDIA Quadro P5000 GPU (with 16GB DDR5 RAM)

2 HDMI 2.0 (3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz) ports

2 DisplayPort 1.4 (4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz) ports

2 USB 3.1 Type-C ports

2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports

2 Gigabit Ethernet ports

SDXC card reader

M.2 PCIe 4 2242/2260/2280 slot

2.5″ SATA 6 Gbps drive bay

2 DDR4-2133/2400 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

8.3″ x 8″ x 2.5″

Intel Core i7-7700T CPU

NVIDIA Quadro P3000 GPU (with 6GB DDR5 RAM)

2 HDMI 2.0 (3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz) ports

2 DisplayPort 1.4 (4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz) ports

2 USB 3.1 Type-C ports

2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

2 USB 2.0 Type-A ports

2 Gigabit Ethernet ports

SDXC card reader

M.2 PCIe 4 2242/2260/2280 slot

2.5″ SATA 6 Gbps drive bay

2 DDR4-2133/2400 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

8.3″ x 8″ x 2.5″

Intel Core i5-7200U CPU

NVIDIA Quadro P1000 GPU (with 4GB DDR5 RAM)

4 HDMI 2.0 (3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz) ports

3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

2 Gigabit Ethernet ports

SDXC card reader

M.2 2242 6.0 Gbps slot

2.5″ SATA 6 Gbps drive bay

2 DDR4-2133 SODIMM slots (up to 32GB)

802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

7.3″ x 7.3″ x 2.8″

All of the systems support VESA mounts, allowing you to attach them to the back of a monitor or TV. And they’re all described as featuring “air cooling,” but that’s not the same thing as passive cooling: these little workstation PCs are capable of generating a lot of heat, so there are fans as well as plenty of ventilation to help keep the systems cool.

That said, it is a little disappointing to see that Zotac’s mini workstations are coming to market in 2018 with 2016/2017 processor options rather than Intel’s newer, more powerful Coffee Lake chips.