Xiaomi launches $250 Mi 6X smartphone with dual cameras, Snapdragon 660, no notch

Xiaomi’s latest mid-range phone is set to go on sale in China soon for about $250 and up.

The Xiaomi Mi 6X features a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a 3,010 mAh battery, and dual rear cameras.

A model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will sell for 1,599 yuan (~$250), while a 6GB/64GB model is priced at 1,799 yuan (~$285) and a 6GB/128GB model will set you back 1,999 yuan (~$315).

During the Mi 6X launch event in China, Xiaomi played up the phone’s camera features.

It has a 12MP Sony IMX486 primary camera and a secondary 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. Xiaomi says the two cameras work together to capture more light for better low-light photography.

There’s also a 20MP front-facing camera with the same IMX376 sensor as the rear camera, and the phone features AI scene detection that works with both the front and rear cameras.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, a Face unlock feature that uses the font-facing camera, Quick Charge 3.0 support, and a USB Type-C port (but no headphone jack).

The phone will ship with Android 8.1 and Xiaomi’s MIUI 9.5 user interface and it comes in black, blue, red, gold, or pink color options.

Like other Xiaomi phones, it probably won’t be widely available in the US anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it’ll remain a China exclusive. The company also sells its phones in other markets including Spain, India, Singapore, Brazil, and Europe.