Windows 10 spring update RTM hits release preview, coming to everyone soon

Ever since Microsoft launched its Windows Insider Preview program, it’s been pretty easy to get an idea of what’s coming in future versions of Windows 10… because Microsoft pretty much tells you about them in blog posts and pushes those features out to beta testers a bit early.

So we aren’t expecting any big surprises in the next major Windows 10 release… but there is one thing Microsoft hasn’t shared: the actual release date for the upcoming Windows 10 spring update.

It looks like it’s happening pretty soon though. The company has just started rolling out Windows 10 build 17133 to the Release Preview ring, which effectively confirms that this is the build that’s considered the RTM (Release to Manufacturing) version of Windows 10 spring update.

Members of the Insider Preview program may already be running this release. But the next steps are for Microsoft to release the update to folks who aren’t part of the beta program. It’ll be available as a free update for all Windows 10 users.

Microsoft will also ship the new software to PC makers so that it’s the version of Windows 10 that will ship on new computers.

Among other things, the spring update will bring:

A Timeline feature that shows what you were working on previously (on the device you’re currently using or a different machine)

Edge browser updates including form autofill, mute tab, and EPUB and PDF improvements

Near Share feature that lets you detect nearby devices and send files to them via Bluetooth

Quick Pairing for Bluetooth devices

Progressive Web Apps, Language Packs, and Fonts will be available from the Microsoft Store

Organizer feature in Cortana lets you see lists and reminders at a glance

Fluent design updates

New Linux and command line tools

New privacy settings layout

Support for Ultimate Performance power plan (workstations only)

