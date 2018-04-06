Liliputing

Vorke V2 Pro is a mini PC with Kaby Lake-R, 8GB RAM for $430 and up

Vorke’s latest tiny desktop computer is an update to a model that first launched in 2016. The Vorke V2 Pro looks a lot like the older Vorke V2, but under the hood the new model packs much more power.

It ships with up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor and features 8GB of DDR4 memory and up to 256GB of solid state storage.

Geekbuying is selling the Vorke V2 Pro for $430 and up.

The entry-level price is for a model with a Core i5-8250U processor and 128GB of storage. There’s also a $550 version with a Core i7 chip and 256GB of storage.

Both models feature 8GB of RAM and ship with Ubuntu 16.04 software. The computers should easily support Windows 10, but you’ll need to provide your own license.

The computer measures about 5.1″ x 4.9″ x 1.5″ and features a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 1.4a, and a headset jack. It supports 802.11ac WIFI and Bluetooth 4.1.

In addition to the M.2 NVME solid state drive that comes pre-installed, the system has a 2.5 inch drive bay that you can use for a hard drive or SSD.

via MiniMachines

 

2 Comments

jerry
These look like good deals, especially for folks who are not into DIY. The suggested retail price for a 8th gen i7 NUC is $555 barebones. You’re essentially getting the RAM and storage free with the Vorke. However, the NUC has the i7-8650U CPU, which is 5%-10% faster than the Vorke’s i7-8550U.

1 hour ago
Grant Russell
Looks like a good deal on paper, but considering these Mini PCs from China don’t come with a warranty, I wouldn’t consider buying them at this price range. Maybe up to $200 I would consider it, but at this price range, I’d buy something from a brand with a warranty. Also, Chinese Mini PCs are always bundled with cheap SSDs/eMMCs, and RAM from brands you’ve never heard of. Its how they offer such low prices on stuff like this. They’re made with the lowest grade “bins” of chips. You will end up with file corruption with garbage RAM and storage like that. Sure you could compare the value to a NUC, which is more expensive, AND doesn’t come with RAM or Storage. But I will still choose the NUC, because I get a warranty, and I get the peace of mind knowing I bought a decent brand of storage and… Read more »
5 minutes ago