Vorke V2 Pro is a mini PC with Kaby Lake-R, 8GB RAM for $430 and up

Vorke’s latest tiny desktop computer is an update to a model that first launched in 2016. The Vorke V2 Pro looks a lot like the older Vorke V2, but under the hood the new model packs much more power.

It ships with up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core processor and features 8GB of DDR4 memory and up to 256GB of solid state storage.

Geekbuying is selling the Vorke V2 Pro for $430 and up.

The entry-level price is for a model with a Core i5-8250U processor and 128GB of storage. There’s also a $550 version with a Core i7 chip and 256GB of storage.

Both models feature 8GB of RAM and ship with Ubuntu 16.04 software. The computers should easily support Windows 10, but you’ll need to provide your own license.

The computer measures about 5.1″ x 4.9″ x 1.5″ and features a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 1.4a, and a headset jack. It supports 802.11ac WIFI and Bluetooth 4.1.

In addition to the M.2 NVME solid state drive that comes pre-installed, the system has a 2.5 inch drive bay that you can use for a hard drive or SSD.

