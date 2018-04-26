Unannounced HTC U12 shows up at Verizon’s developer site

HTC may not be ready to launch its new flagship phone yet, but someone at Verizon apparently didn’t get the memo. The wireless carrier has posted a page for the unannounced HTC U12 on its developer website.

This isn’t the first time we saw the HTC U12. Pictures started making the rounds earlier this year. But Verizon is giving us a better idea of the phone’s specs.

The website has a picture of last year’s HTC U11 though, which looks a little funny when one of the U12’s “key features” is a “Frame less Display.”

If everything but the picture is accurate, it looks like here’s what we can expect from the HTC U12:

6 inch WQHD LCD display

3,500 mAh battery

IP68 water and dust resistence

4K video recording

Android Oreo

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Cat 12

That said, it’s not clear just how many of those specs are accurate. It seems unlikely that HTC would launch a phone using Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 1.0 technology in 2018, for example. And if the phone only supports LTE Cat 12 support, that means it probably wouldn’t ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 like most other 2018 flagship phones.

