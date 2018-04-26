Liliputing

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver is here

Canonical is releasing Ubuntu 18.04 LTS today. Code-named “Bionic Beaver,” the latest version of the popular GNU/Linux distribution includes a number of updates including a newer Linux kernel, mitigations to help protect users from Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities, and a number of tweaks for the user interface and core apps.

Ubuntu 18.04 is also a Long Term Support release. While Canonical releases new versions of Ubuntu every 6 months, most are only officially supported for 9 months. As an LTS release, Ubuntu 18.04 will be supported for five years.

If you’re updating from Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, which was the last Long Term Support version of the operating system, you may notice that a lot of things have changed in the past 2 years.

The default Ubuntu desktop environment is now GNOME instead of Unity. The close, minimize, and maximize buttons are now on the right sides of windows again. Driverless printing has been enabled. And a number of apps including the Nautilus file browser, Settings app, and Ubuntu Software store have gotten makeovers.

Canonical also stopped offering 32-bit installer images for download, but that shouldn’t be an issue if you’re just upgrading from an older version. If you’re installing from scratch on a computer that doesn’t have a 64-bit processor, you can still use the Network installer, which only includes a minimal set of packages for computers that may not be able to run the graphical installer. During the install process your computer will download additional packages as needed.

Changes since Ubuntu 17.10, which was released 6 months ago, are less modest. But there are some updates, including:

  • Ubuntu 18.04 uses Linux kernel 4.15.
  • GNOME apps have been updated to version 3.28.
  • LibreOffice has been updated to version 6.0.
  • The calendar app now supports weather forecasts.
  • The To Do app is installed by default.
  • Computers automatically suspend after 20 minutes of inactivity when on battery power.
  • GNOME Shell now supports Thunderbolt 3.
  • Emoji are now shown in color in most apps.
  • There’s a minimal install option that lets you load a basic desktop environment, web browser, and core utilities, but not much else.
  • While X is the default display server, there’s a technical preview of Wayland if you want to try it out. It’s expected to become the default in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, which is coming in two years.

Oh, and there’s a new default wallpaper… with a line drawing of a beaver.

You can grab the latest version of Ubuntu from the download page.

There are also a series of “flavors” for folks that prefer a different desktop environment and core set of apps, including:

22 Comments on "Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Bionic Beaver is here"

Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Looks like the download page hasn't been updated yet, but Ubuntu 18.04 LTS should be available for download later today.

7 hours ago
Bobby
Guest
Bobby
I believe interim versions of Ubuntu are supported for 9 months, not 18.

7 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Fixed, thanks!

6 hours ago
Gary Smythe
Guest
Gary Smythe
Will Lubuntu also be available later today?

6 hours ago
nazi
Guest
nazi
not available yet

7 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Yep, it should drop later today.

6 hours ago
akg
Guest
akg
when is it coming

6 hours ago
Member
Toby B.
You'll have to obsessively reload the release page like the rest of us! http://releases.ubuntu.com/18.04/

2 hours ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
I am dissapointed with Wayland not being the default in this release. I think I am ready to switch back to fedora. I have been running it starting with Dapper Drake (12 years ago). I liked them when Mark was in control… These days they look like just another distro. Fedora 28 final will be released next week.

6 hours ago
Guest
Sam Medley
Switched from 16.04 to Fedora 27 a few weeks ago. I'm much happier with the system now. Fedora has come a long way and has all the polish of Ubuntu with better stability, compatibility (In my experience), and better features. Thought I might switch back with 18.04, but I'm less enthused. I'm stoked about Fedora 28.

4 hours ago
Bobby
Guest
Bobby
It looks like Mark has been the CEO again since July of 2017.

3 hours ago
roger
Guest
roger
They should make it have beautiful backgrounds, by default…

4 hours ago
Guest
Sam Medley
Hey Brad,

Per FOSSbytes, there’s a bug with the live session feature for Ubuntu, Ubuntu MATE, and a few other flavors. They’re still patching. That’s why no download link is present yet. Should be fixed later today.

3 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Yeah, this is what I get for scheduling a post for roughly the time it's *supposed* to be released 🙂

3 hours ago
Guest
Sam Medley
I feel your pain. I wrote an article for Notebookcheck about it and published prior to downloading it myself. Had to add a pretty hasty update on that one.

1 hour ago
mushusker
Member
mushusker
Mythbuntu has been gone since 2016. I'm still using it, but with 18.04 I'm going to probably reinstall with Xfce or MATE and the MythTV package.

3 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Interesting. It's still listed on the flavors page… probably because 16.04 is still an LTS version.

3 hours ago
Michael D
Guest
Michael D
I used the Gnome 3 desktop for awhile back when 14.04 LTS was released. I ended up liking vanilla Ubuntu(Unity) better. Think I’m going to stick with 16.04 until I can find a better alternative to this Gnome desktop that Ubuntu has gone with. Didn’t like KDE at all, never stable enough. Mate seemed outdated, and xfce…while stable, same as Mate.

Never thought I’d miss unity and really didn’t like it all that much until they decided to take it away. The alternatives are worse from my perspective….and frankly, I don’t know what to do.

3 hours ago
Guest
Sam Medley
Have you tried tweaking XFCE? I used to use XFCE a few years back on a Chromebook running Ubuntu 14.04, and I was able to customize it to look sleek and run smoothly, but I remember there was quite a bit of legwork involved. IIRC, XFCE is pretty darn customizable compared to other DEs.

1 hour ago
Member
experimancer
It hasn't been released yet because of this: https://bugs.launchpad.net/ubuntukylin/+bug/1767067

2 hours ago
Guest
TJ V
Question: Why does gnome support thunderbolt 3? I mean, isn't that kernel's job? (Not a Linux guy, so I apologize if the question's too stupid.)

1 hour ago
Guest
jerry
The Ubuntu MATE download page says the both the 64-bit and 32-bit versions are still under development.

2 minutes ago