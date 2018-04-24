This is the best look yet at the LG G7 ThinQ smartphone (leaks)

LG is set to launch its next smartphone on May 2nd, but pictures of the upcoming LG G7 ThinQ have been hitting the web for a while, including images that make it clear the phone will have a notch (the display wraps around a camera cut-out) as well as software that hides the notch by placing black bars next to it.

Now Evan Blass has posted an image that show the phone from every side, and give us the best look yet at the awkwardly-named successor to last year’s LG G6.

You can get higher-res views of each angle in the gallery below.

As expected, the phone has a camera cut-out at the top, a bit of a “chin” bezel at the bottom, and relatively thin borders around the left and right sides. There’s a dual camera system on the back of the phone, with a fingerprint sensor placed below the cameras.

And in addition to the power and volume buttons on the sides of the phone, there’s an extra button, which may be a dedicated button for launching Google Assistant, or other software.

LG has started slapping the “ThinQ” brand on its products to indicate that they have artificial intelligence features. Earlier this year the company unveiled the LG V30S ThinQ smartphone which includes Vision AI (for scene recognition in the camera app as well as image recognition features) and Voice AI (with some exclusive Google Assistant actions that are only available on LG devices.

We’ll probably find out more about specs including the phone’s processor, display, memory, camera, and battery next week.