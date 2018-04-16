Sony launches Xperia XZ2 Premium with 4K display, better low-light photography

After launching the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact smartphones in February, Sony is following up with a high-end model called the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium.

It has more RAM, a bigger battery, and a higher-resolution display. But the phone’s main claim to fame may be the dual rear camera system that Sony says allows for photography in extremely low-light conditions.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium has dual rearm cameras, with a 19MP Sony Motion Eye Exmor RS camera paired with a 12MP black and white camera for capturing high-contrast photos.

Sony says the result is support for up to ISO 51200 in still photography and ISO 12800 for video.

The system also supports recording 4K HDR videos, slow-motion video at up to 960 frames per second at 720p or 1080p resolutions, and portrait-style photos with a bokeh/blurred background effect.

The phone also has a 13MP front-facing camera with a low-light sensor and support for using the phone’s display as a flash.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s other key specs:

5.8 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel HDR Triluminos display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor

6GB RAM

64GB storage

microSDXC card slot for up to 400GB of removable storage

Android 8.x Oreo

IP68 water resistance

3,540 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and Qi wireless charging support

USB 3.1 Type-C

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC

6.2″ x 3.1 x 0.5″

8.3 ounces

black or silver color options

The phone does not have a dedicated audio jack, but it comes with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm audio adapter, and the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium has stereo speakers.

Sony hasn’t announced the phone’s price yet, but it should be available around the world starting this summer.