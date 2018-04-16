Sony launches 10.3 inch E Ink “Digital Paper” tablet with stylus

Sony has been selling 13.3 inch tablets with E Ink displays and pen input as part of its “Digital Paper” line for the past few years, and now the company has a new, smaller model.
While previous Sony Digital Paper devices have had 13.3 inch displays, making the about the size of an A4 sheet of paper, the new Sony DPT-CP1 has a 10.3 inch display, making it closer5 to the size of an A5 piece of paper.
It’ll be available in Japan in June for about $650, making the smaller Digital Paper device a little cheaper than the latest A4-sized model, but a little pricier than its closest rival: the recently-launched Onyx Boox Note, which sells for about $570 in Europe.
If you’re wondering why these things are so expensive when you can pick up a Kindle for less than $80, it’s partially because these digital paper-style devices support pen and finger touch input, allowing you to write notes, annotate documents, and perform other tasks that would normally require a PC or tablet.
But a more important factor is likely economies of scale: there’s not nearly as much demand for 10.3 inch and 13.3 inch E Ink displays as there is for smaller versions of these electronic paper screens. So they cost more to produce in smaller quantities. Likewise, there’s less demand for this type of device than there is for a Kindle, so they’re produced in smaller batches, which helps make them more expensive… and which also probably helps companies like Sony and Onyx justify a premium price tag (I wouldn’t be surprised if they take a higher profit margin on these devices than they do on cheaper, mass-produced eReader-style devices, but I haven’t audited their finances, so I can’t say for certain).
Anyway, if you can afford one, the Sony DPT-C1 has a 1872 x 1404 pixel display (227 pixels per inch) measures 5.9mm (less than a quarter of an inch) thick, and weighs about 8 ounces.
It has 16GB of storage, which Sony says should allow you to save about 10,000 PDF files on the device. And it has a micro USB port for connecting to a PC. It also supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC.
The DPT-C1 is powered by a Marvell IAP140 64-bit quad-core processor and has a battery that Sony says should provide up to a month of run time when using the tablet to write for about an hour a day… with WiFi and Bluetooth turned off.
8 Comments on "Sony launches 10.3 inch E Ink “Digital Paper” tablet with stylus"
I love my Kindle for reading novels, and I can imagine that a large-format e-reader would be fantastic for technical books. It’s just hard to imagine paying that much. But dang, if I could convince myself, I might not regret it.
5.9 millimeters, not inches, thick. Unless that’s with the extended battery back (remember those?)
whoops, fixed it!
If we can trust the press release images, the front design is nice. For ebook readers, this is a great novelty. I might be interested.
However, available only in Japan. What is the point of a device that cannot be purchased and might not be (easily) charged in Europe? Micro-USB is outdated; it ought to be USB-C. Why should we buy a device with an outdated port? This is not supposed to be an old DVD drive with an old port.
I want to know about operating system and its security, possible file formats, display refresh rate, stylus functionality and fluency.
Maybe the device has potential and is worth its price but as long as many question marks remain and availability is limited to Japan, it remains useless.
just maybe it’s not useless to the 127 million people who live in Japan!
1 day battery life is enough for home use, more is good for travelling. The real advantages are the 4:3 ratio and (presumably) matte display. For these two advantages, I pay €400 more without thinking. However, the various disadvantages then greatly reduce the price I and probably many others are willing to spend in the end. Unfortunately, we need to wait several more years before advantages of ebook readers, tablets and productive OS will be combined in one device.
650$ and no light?
does it come with a sony candle?