Origin gives EVO 15-S gaming laptop a hexa-core refresh

Origin’s EVO 15-S gaming laptop weighs measures about 0.7 inches thick and weighs about 4.3 pounds. That’s been true since Origin first launched the EVO 15-S in 2016. But the company has updated the specs several times without increasing the laptop’s size or weight.

Last year we got 2nd-gen hardware with an optional 4K display, more powerful graphics, and a faster CPU.

And this year Origin is cranking things up another notch with support for Intel’s new Core i7-8750H hexa-core processor and an optional 144 Hz display.

The new Origin EVO 15-S supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max Q GPU, up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and has an m.2 PCIe slot for up to 2TB of solid state storage and a 2.5″ drive bay for up to 4TB of hard drive or SSD storage.

Origin will offer 3 display options for the 15.6 inch notebook:

3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

1920 x 1080 pixel matte 144 Hz

1920 x 1080 pixel IPS

It also has Sound BlasterX Pro-Gaming 360 audio, 802.11ac WiFi, and plenty of ports, including:

2 USB 3.1 Type-C

3 USB 3.0 Type-A

1 USB 2.0 Type-A

SD card reader

HDMI 2.0

2 mini DisplayPort 1.3

Mic and headphone jacks

Gigabit Ethernet

Origin hasn’t announced the price for its new EVO 15-S yet, but last year’s model currently sells for about $1,700 and up.

via Legit Reviews, Engadget, and PC World