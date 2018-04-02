Oppo R15 and R15 Pro phones launch with 6.3 inch displays, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Chinese phone maker Oppo is launching two new phones with big screens, dual cameras, and plenty of RAM and storage.

The Oppo R15 and R15 Pro both feature 6.3 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel displays (with a 19:9 aspect ratio), 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They both have 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, dual rear cameras, and 20MP front cameras.

So why two models? Because the $475 Oppo R15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, while the $525 Oppo R15 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip.

A few other differences: The Oppo R15 Pro has a 16MP + 20MP rear camera system, a ceramic back, and a 3,400 mAh battery, while the regular Oppo R15 has a 16MP + 5MP camera, a metal back cover, and a 3,450 mAh battery.

Overall, these are both phones with specs that straddle the line between mid-range and premium.

They don’t have the fastest processors, the highest resolution displays, or the best cameras. But they do have some nice features including support for portrait mode and time-lapse photography, and dual SIM support (or you can use one of those SIM card slots for a microSD card).

The phones have micro USB ports rather than USB Type-C, and they support Oppo’s VOOC fast charging systems. Oppo put the fingerprint sensor on the back of the phones, and went with the increasingly common notch-and-slime-bezels design for the front.

Finder and Android Headlines both got a little hands-on time with the phones, and report that they’re nice looking devices (if you can stand the notch) with relatively zippy performance.