Next-gen iPhone SE with 4 inch screen rumored to launch in May

It’s been more than two years since Apple released the original iPhone SE, a special edition phone with a 4 inch display for folks looking for a smaller, more affordable alternative to the company’s latest flagship phones.

Two years is an eternity in the smartphone world, so while Apple continues to sell the iPhone SE for $349 and up, its specs and design are starting to look dated.

This week a series of regulatory listings for previously unannounced Apple devices led to speculation that at least one of those new devices would be an iPhone SE 2. Now Japanese blog Mac Otakara is adding fuel to the flames with details allegedly obtained from “many iPhone case makers.”

According to the site, Apple is expected to launch an iPhone SE 2 in May and it’ll be about the same size as the first-gen model, but it’ll have a new design.

For one thing, the new phone is said to have no 3.5mm headphone jack, so you’ll either need to use wireless headphones, a 3.5mm to Lightning port dongle, or Lightning-compatible wired headphones.

The new model is also said to feature an Apple A10 Fusion processor (the same one used in the iPhone 7), a Touch ID fingerprint sensor (so it looks like the new phone won’t have a bezel-less, iPhone X-style display), and support for NFC and Apple Pay for mobile payments.

The phone may also support Qi wireless charging, although Mac Otakara seems less confident about that.

It’s probably best to take all of these details with a grain of salt. Apple hasn’t made an official announcement yet, and while the company may be releasing some details about upcoming products to case makers, it’s unclear why the company would reveal details about the new phone’s processor and other internal components.

Still, at a time when smartphone displays seem to get bigger every year, it’d be nice to see at least one company offering an option for folks who don’t think that bigger is always better.

Even Sony, which is one of the only Android phone makers still releasing “compact” versions of its devices, has inched up its screen size in recent years. The new Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, for instance, has a 5 inch display… although since that screen has a 2:1 aspect ratio, it is still a little smaller than Google’s entry-level Pixel 2 which has a 5 inch, 16:9 display.

via MacRumors