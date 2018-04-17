MSI W63 is a 4.2 pound mobile workstation PC

MSI is rolling out a new line of mobile workstation computers, which is a fancy way of saying high-performance laptops with some serious graphics power, among other things.

The new lineup includes the 17.3 inch MSI WT75, and WE73 8SK and 8SJ, and the 15.6 inch MSI WE63 8SJ and 8SI.

But this is a website about little computers, so let’s look at the only model that weighs less than 5 pounds: the MSI WS63, which weighs 4.2 pounds, measures 0.7 inches thick, and has a 15.6 inch display.

Like all of MSI’s new mobile workstation laptops, it’ll be available sometime this summer.

The new laptop will be available with a choice of 1080p or 4K display panels and features an Intel 8th-gen Core i7 processor with optional vPro support.

MSI will offer configurations with NVIDIA Quadro P2000, P3200, or P4200 graphics and the system supports up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and has dual storage support with a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD and an NVME PCIe/SATA SSD combo slot.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, stereo 3 watt speakers, a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort, headphone and mic jacks, an SD card reader and an Ethernet jack.