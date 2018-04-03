MSI GS65 Stealth Thin is a 0.7 inch, 4.1 pound premium gaming laptop

MSI is updating its gaming a laptop lineup (as is pretty much every other company that makes gaming laptops). New MSI portable gaming machines include the 17.3 inch GT75 Titan with up to an Intel Core i9 Coffee Lake-H processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, an 18.4 inch GT83 Titan with all of the above plus a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard, and the 15.6 inch GE63 Raider RGB with… pretty lights, I guess.

But the model I find most intriguing is the new MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, which manages to pack an awful lot of power into an awfully compact body.

Measuring 14.1″ x 9.75″ x 0.69″ and weighing 4.14 pounds, this gaming laptop has 4.9mm borders around the 15.6 inch screen for a low-profile design. But under the hood it supports up to an Intel Core i7 Coffee Lake-H hexa-core processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, and up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 or DDR4-2666 memory. There are two PCIe slots for solid state storage.

The gaming laptop has a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel 144Hz/7ms display with slim bezels and 72% NTSC color gamut.

The system features a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort 1.2, 2 watt stereo speakers, and aheadset jack.

Like other high-end gaming laptops, the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin has a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting.

The whole thing is powered by an 82 Wh battery.

The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin is up for pre-order for $1,799 to $2,999, depending on the configuration, and the gaming laptop should ship later this month.