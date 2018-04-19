Motorola launches Moto G6 and Moto E5 smartphone families

Motorola is updating its Moto E line of entry-level and Moto G line of mid-range smartphones with a whole bunch of new models set to launch this spring.

The Moto G6 Play will sell for $199, while prices for the standard Moto G6 will start at $249. There’s also a Moto G6 Plus model. That model’s expected to launch in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, but not in the US or Canada, so I haven’t seen US pricing for it. The Moto G6 Plus is expected to sell for €299 in Europe.

The company is also launching a €149 Moto E5, €169 Moto E5 Plus, and Moto E5 Play (price TBD). Interestingly this time the Plus and Play models are coming to North America, but not the standard Moto E5. .

Here’s a run-down of what you get from each of the 6 new phones:

5.7 inch, 2160 x 1080 IPS LCD pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor

3GB RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage

microSD card reader

12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras

8MP front camera

3,000 mAh battery + 15W Turbo charging

802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack

Fingerprint reader

5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor

2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage

microSD card slot

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4,000 mAh battery + 10W Turbo charging

802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

micro USB

3.5mm headphone jack

Fingerprint reader

5.9 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage

microSD card reader

12MP + 5MP rear cameras

8MP front camera

3,2000 mAh battery + 15 Turbo charger

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack

Fingerprint reader

5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage

microSD card reader

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

4,000 mAh battery + 10W rapid charger

802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC

micro USB port

3.5mm headphone jack

Fingerprint reader

5.2 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 427 processor

2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage

microSD card reader

8MP rear camera

5MP front camera

2,800 mAh battery + 10W rapid charger

802.11ab/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2

micro USB port

3.5mm headphone jack

Fingerprint reader