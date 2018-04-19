Motorola launches Moto G6 and Moto E5 smartphone families

Motorola is updating its Moto E line of entry-level and Moto G line of mid-range smartphones with a whole bunch of new models set to launch this spring.
The Moto G6 Play will sell for $199, while prices for the standard Moto G6 will start at $249. There’s also a Moto G6 Plus model. That model’s expected to launch in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, but not in the US or Canada, so I haven’t seen US pricing for it. The Moto G6 Plus is expected to sell for €299 in Europe.
The company is also launching a €149 Moto E5, €169 Moto E5 Plus, and Moto E5 Play (price TBD). Interestingly this time the Plus and Play models are coming to North America, but not the standard Moto E5. .
Here’s a run-down of what you get from each of the 6 new phones:
Moto G6
- 5.7 inch, 2160 x 1080 IPS LCD pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage
- microSD card reader
- 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras
- 8MP front camera
- 3,000 mAh battery + 15W Turbo charging
- 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- USB Type-C
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint reader
Moto G6 Play
- 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor
- 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
- microSD card slot
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4,000 mAh battery + 10W Turbo charging
- 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- micro USB
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint reader
Moto G6 Plus
- 5.9 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor
- 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
- microSD card reader
- 12MP + 5MP rear cameras
- 8MP front camera
- 3,2000 mAh battery + 15 Turbo charger
- Bluetooth 5.0
- USB Type-C
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint reader
Moto E5
- 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
- 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage
- microSD card reader
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4,000 mAh battery + 10W rapid charger
- 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC
- micro USB port
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint reader
Moto E5 Play
- 5.2 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 427 processor
- 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage
- microSD card reader
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 2,800 mAh battery + 10W rapid charger
- 802.11ab/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- micro USB port
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint reader
Moto E5 Plus
- 6 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
- 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
- microSD card reader
- 12MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 5,000 mAh battery + 15W rapid charger
- 802.11ab/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
- micro USB port
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- Fingerprint reader
4 Comments on "Motorola launches Moto G6 and Moto E5 smartphone families"
Looks like the X4 design is getting reused across the board, not a bad idea but it makes these new models look dated a little (tho innards and screen size are totally different).
No mention of NFC or compass. That is important information for a lot of people.
These are ~$200 phones. If NFC is that important to you, then you’re not looking at $200 phones.
And compass?! It’s been damn near a decade since that was a selling point! Go to a detailed phone spec site like gsmarena if you want to check for a compass feature; it will never be included in the standard specs blurb. This is 2018, not 2005!
Those were the distinguishing differences between the G series and the X series. They axed the X series from their lineup. All I was asking if they incorporated those features into there budget series phone. You don’t have to be a Richard about it.