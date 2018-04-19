Liliputing

Motorola launches Moto G6 and Moto E5 smartphone families

Motorola is updating its Moto E line of entry-level and Moto G line of mid-range smartphones with a whole bunch of new models set to launch this spring.

The Moto G6 Play will sell for $199, while prices for the standard Moto G6 will start at $249. There’s also a Moto G6 Plus model. That model’s expected to launch in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, but not in the US or Canada, so I haven’t seen US pricing for it. The Moto G6 Plus is expected to sell for €299 in Europe.

The company is also launching a €149 Moto E5, €169 Moto E5 Plus, and Moto E5 Play (price TBD). Interestingly this time the Plus and Play models are coming to North America, but not the standard Moto E5. .

Here’s a run-down of what you get from each of the 6 new phones:

Moto G6

  • 5.7 inch, 2160 x 1080 IPS LCD pixel display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage
  • microSD card reader
  • 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras
  • 8MP front camera
  • 3,000 mAh battery + 15W Turbo charging
  • 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Fingerprint reader

Moto G6 Play

  • 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor
  • 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
  • microSD card slot
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • 4,000 mAh battery + 10W Turbo charging
  • 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
  • micro USB
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Fingerprint reader

Moto G6 Plus

  • 5.9 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor
  • 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
  • microSD card reader
  • 12MP + 5MP rear cameras
  • 8MP front camera
  • 3,2000 mAh battery + 15 Turbo charger
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • USB Type-C
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Fingerprint reader

Moto E5

  • 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
  • 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage
  • microSD card reader
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4,000 mAh battery + 10W rapid charger
  • 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC
  • micro USB port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Fingerprint reader

Moto E5 Play

  • 5.2 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel LCD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 427 processor
  • 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage
  • microSD card reader
  • 8MP rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • 2,800 mAh battery + 10W rapid charger
  • 802.11ab/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
  • micro USB port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Fingerprint reader

Moto E5 Plus

  • 6 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor
  • 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
  • microSD card reader
  • 12MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • 5,000 mAh battery + 15W rapid charger
  • 802.11ab/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2
  • micro USB port
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Fingerprint reader

Julian M
Guest
Julian M
Looks like the X4 design is getting reused across the board, not a bad idea but it makes these new models look dated a little (tho innards and screen size are totally different).

4 hours ago
Michael
Guest
Michael
No mention of NFC or compass. That is important information for a lot of people.

3 hours ago
ISaidThat
Guest
ISaidThat
These are ~$200 phones. If NFC is that important to you, then you’re not looking at $200 phones.

And compass?! It’s been damn near a decade since that was a selling point! Go to a detailed phone spec site like gsmarena if you want to check for a compass feature; it will never be included in the standard specs blurb. This is 2018, not 2005!

2 hours ago
Michael
Guest
Michael
Those were the distinguishing differences between the G series and the X series. They axed the X series from their lineup. All I was asking if they incorporated those features into there budget series phone. You don’t have to be a Richard about it.

2 minutes ago