Meizu 15 and Xiaomi MIX 2S hit the FCC, probably not coming to America anyway

Xiaomi and Meizu make some of the most interesting phones coming out of China… but while the companies sell some of their phones Europe, India, and other markets, neither company has started selling phones in the US yet.

But that hasn’t stopped either from submitting paperwork to the FCC.

The recently announced Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S and Meizu 15 smartphones both showed up at the website for the US wireless regulator today. Does that mean they’re coming to North America?

Probably not. But… maybe?

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is a slim-bezeled phone with a metal frame, a ceramic back, and specs including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, dual 12MP rear cameras, and a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display.

In China it sells for between $525 (for a model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage) and $640 (8GB/256GB)

The version that showed up at the FCC website has the model number M1803D5XA.

The Meizu 15, meanwhile, sports a 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, at least 64GB of storage, and dual rear cameras (with a 12MP camera and a 20MP telephoto camera). It sells for about $400 and up in China.

You can find the FCC listing for that phone under the model number M881H.

Meizu also offers a $270 Meizu 15 Lite model in China, with a Snapdragon 626 processor, a single 12MP rear camera, and a few other cut corners, and a $475 Meizu 15 Plus model with a 5.95 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel display, a Samsung Exynos 8895 processor, and 6GB of RAM.

I didn’t see evidence of either of those phones at the FCC website.