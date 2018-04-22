Meizu 15, 15 Plus, and 15 Lite smartphones launch in China

Chinese phone maker Meizu has unveiled a new family of Meizu 15 smartphones. They come in normal, plus, and lite varieties and they go on sale in China starting later this month. They’re expected to head to other markets in Asia and Europe later.

The Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, and Meizu 15 Lite buck some of the latest trends by featuring 16:9 displays and featuring headphone jacks and home buttons (with integrated fingerprint sensors) in the bottom bezel. But they all have relatively slim bezels, giving them a somewhat modern look.

So what sets the three phones apart from one another? The display size, resolution, and technology, the processor, and a few other details.

Here’s a run-down of what to expect from each of the new phones:

Meizu 15

5.46 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

4GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of storage

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX380 sensor + 20MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX350 sensor

20MP front camera

3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers

Android 7.1.2 Nougat with Flym OS 7 user interface

USB Type-C port

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and 4G VoLTE

Dual SIM support

3,000 mAh battery with mCharge fast charging

2,499 yuan (~$397) starting price

Meizu 15 Plus

5.95 inch, 2560x 1440 pixel Super AMOLED display

Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core processor

6GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of storage

12MP Sony IMX380 + 20MP telephonto IMX350 rear cameras

20MP front camera

3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers

Android 7.1.2 Nougat with Flyme OS 7

USB Type-C port

802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and 4G VoLTE

Dual SIM support

3,500 mAh battery with mCharge

2,999 yuan (~$476) starting price

Meizu 15 Lite

5,46 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of storage

12MP Sony IMX362 rear camera

20MP front camera

Android 7.1.2 Nougat with Flyme OS 7

802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G VoLTE

Dual SIM support

3,000 mAh battery with mCharge

1,699 yuan (~$270) starting price

via FoneArena, GizmoChina, and Flyme OS forum