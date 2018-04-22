Meizu 15, 15 Plus, and 15 Lite smartphones launch in China

Chinese phone maker Meizu has unveiled a new family of Meizu 15 smartphones. They come in normal, plus, and lite varieties and they go on sale in China starting later this month. They’re expected to head to other markets in Asia and Europe later.
The Meizu 15, Meizu 15 Plus, and Meizu 15 Lite buck some of the latest trends by featuring 16:9 displays and featuring headphone jacks and home buttons (with integrated fingerprint sensors) in the bottom bezel. But they all have relatively slim bezels, giving them a somewhat modern look.
So what sets the three phones apart from one another? The display size, resolution, and technology, the processor, and a few other details.
Here’s a run-down of what to expect from each of the new phones:
Meizu 15
- 5.46 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of storage
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX380 sensor + 20MP telephoto camera with Sony IMX350 sensor
- 20MP front camera
- 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers
- Android 7.1.2 Nougat with Flym OS 7 user interface
- USB Type-C port
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and 4G VoLTE
- Dual SIM support
- 3,000 mAh battery with mCharge fast charging
- 2,499 yuan (~$397) starting price
Meizu 15 Plus
- 5.95 inch, 2560x 1440 pixel Super AMOLED display
- Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core processor
- 6GB of RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of storage
- 12MP Sony IMX380 + 20MP telephonto IMX350 rear cameras
- 20MP front camera
- 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers
- Android 7.1.2 Nougat with Flyme OS 7
- USB Type-C port
- 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and 4G VoLTE
- Dual SIM support
- 3,500 mAh battery with mCharge
- 2,999 yuan (~$476) starting price
Meizu 15 Lite
- 5,46 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 octa-core processor
- 4GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 12MP Sony IMX362 rear camera
- 20MP front camera
- Android 7.1.2 Nougat with Flyme OS 7
- 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G VoLTE
- Dual SIM support
- 3,000 mAh battery with mCharge
- 1,699 yuan (~$270) starting price
via FoneArena, GizmoChina, and Flyme OS forum
