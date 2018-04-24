Liliputing

Librem 5 Linux smartphone will support Ubuntu Touch, PureOS, or PureOS with KDE Plasma Mobile

at by 9 Comments

After raising more than $2 million last year to build a Linux-powered smartphone with a focus on privacy and open source software, Purism hopes to deliver the first Librem 5 smartphones early next year.

The phone is expected to ship with an NXP i.MX8M 64-bit, ARM Cortex-A53 processor, feature 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, USB Ty[e-C port, and front and back cameras… but it will also have physical kill switches that disconnect the camera, mic, baseband, and WiFi or Bluetooth for security and privacy purposes when you’re not using those features.

One of the biggest challenges is software: the phone won’t ship with Android or iOS. Instead, it will run free and open source Linux-based software, which doesn’t have a great track record with being phone friendly. But now Purism has announced that the Librem 5 will support at least three different operating systems and user interfaces at launch: PureOS, a version of PureOS with the KDE Plasma Mobile environment, and Ubuntu Touch.

Librem 5 + Ubuntu Touch concept

PureOS is the company’s own Linux distribution, which the team is adapting to work on touchscreen devices with phone-sized screens. KDE Plasma Mobile is a mobile project from the team behind the KDE desktop environment for GNU/Linux. And Ubuntu Touch… is the version of Ubuntu Linux that Canonical developed for phones and tablets, and then scrapped when the company decided to shift direction.

But Ubuntu Touch is an open source project, so when Canonical stopped developing it, another team of developers calling themselves UBports decided to pick up the torch, continuing to working on the operating system, making it available for users to download and install on a handful of devices, including the Google Nexus 5, Fairphone 2, OnePlus One, and MQ Aquaris M10 tablet.

Now you can add the Librem 5 to that list… or at least you’ll be able to when the phone ships.

UBports and Purism are working together to ensure that Ubuntu Touch is fully supported on the phone and that future software updates remain compatible.

Out of the box the Librem 5 will ship with PureOS featuring a GNOME-based desktop environment. But users will have the choice of installing KDE Plasma Mobile or Ubuntu Touch if they’d prefer to use one of those alternatives.

Librem 5 prototype with KDE Plasma Mobile

Leave a Reply

9 Comments on "Librem 5 Linux smartphone will support Ubuntu Touch, PureOS, or PureOS with KDE Plasma Mobile"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
wwe
Guest
wwe
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

tizen os
and
jolly

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
bolomkxxviii
Guest
bolomkxxviii
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I cannot wait for the day when we get a smartphone running Linux that can run all of the full versions of desktop applications, just adding the “phone” app, camera app, etc.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
john
Guest
john
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Exciting time to be alive. A travesty that corporations run amok have created such a hostile environment for users that a solution like the Librem Phone is such a necessity.

In the end, it’s the privacy-respecting and Open Source aspects that most appeal to me. Things have gotten so bad across the entire tech industry as far as data-mining/sharing, privacy concerns, backdoors and useless-encryption that Librem represents so much more than just a tool for the everyman.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Guest
Tacitus
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
But let’s get real for a moment. While you might celebrate the release of this phone, the odds are still against it succeeding in the long run. Much of that data mining/sharing is done for the benefit of the users themselves, and as cloud services continue to expand into other areas of our lives, that dependency/benefit will only increase. Creating client devices that close off the spigot of user data is not going to be a viable solution in the long run. At best, it will allow a tiny percentage of users to freeload on the data of other users — like the real time traffic information on Google Maps, for example, and estimates for how long your trip is going to take, etc. The real solution will have to be some kind of cloud-based data broker — an intermediary that will work on the user’s behalf to share specific… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
birdog
Guest
birdog
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

But let’s get real for a moment. Linux is up against a conglomerate like Microsoft with Windows and will never make it, everyone knows it doesnt stand a chance against Microsoft or Apple.

Oh wait that’s right it is making it and in fact Microsoft is making a version based on linux and Apple has been based on linux for a while know. But hey a linux phone will never succeed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
12 minutes ago
takn
Guest
takn
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

” feature 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage”
id just liek to say that purisim said thats basically a placeholder – they want to max out the ram to 8GB if they can and bump the nand to 256GB

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Guest
Tacitus
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Sure, but they also want to make phones that enough people can afford to buy too, no doubt, so they can stay in business.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes ago
Guest
Sam Medley
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Please please please be real.
Please.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
Member
Shaurya Kalia
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Purism is all in for pure os with gnome. However all screenshots one sees are those with kde, and now recently ubuntu touch. Also considering the difficulty of using gtk to code for mobile apps, its strange why they are so obsessed with gnome

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago