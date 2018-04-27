Lenovo Tablet 10 with pen, keyboard, and Gemini Lake CPU coming soon

Lenovo unveiled a new 2-in-1 tablet in January called the Lenovo Tablet 10. At the time, about all we knew was that it would be a business-friendly tablet with a 10 inch display, up to 9 hours of battery life, a detachable keyboard, pen support, and a fingerprint reader and Trusted Platform Module.

Now Lenovo has released spec sheets and pictures showing that the tablet will ship with a choice of dual-core or quad-core Intel Gemini Lake processors, up to a full HD display, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage.

Unfortunately we’re still waiting on the official price and release date.

Here’s a run-down of the key specs/options:

10.1 inch, 1280 x 800 or 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display

Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core or Celeron N4100 quad-core processor

4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4-2133 memory

64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

5MP rear camera with autofocus + 2MP fixed-focus front camera

USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI, headset

Dual microphones

Fingerprint reader

microSD card reader

39 Whr battery

45W or 65W USB Type-C adapter

Stereo speakers

Windows 10 Home 64-bit or Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

Optional Lenovo 10 travel keyboard

Optional Lenovo Active Pen

Optional 4G LTE & nano SIM reader

Optional NFC

The tablet measures 10.3″ x 7″ x 0.4″ and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

According to Lenovo’s documentation, the RAM is soldered to the motherboard, so there’s no way to upgrade the memory or storage. If you want 8GB of memory or 128GB of storage you’ll have to pay for it up front.

The Lenovo Tablet 10 is definitely headed to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. I haven’t seen confirmation that the tablet will be coming to North America anytime soon.

