Lenovo IdeaPad 530S 14 inch thin-and-light laptop coming soon

If you visit the US website for Lenovo’s IdeaPad 500 Series laptops you’ll find pages for the 15 inch Lenovo 510 and Lenovo 520, and a page for the 14 inch Lenovo 520S.

But Lenovo’s European website has another model that’s not yet available for purchase. It’s called the Lenovo IdeaPad 530S and it seems to be an upgraded 14 inch IdeaPad 520S with a thinner and lighter design, slimmer display bezels, more color options, and a few options that aren’t available for the older model.

Here’s a run-down of the new laptop’s specs/options:

14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel or 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS display

Up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor

Intel HD/NVIDIA MX130/NVIDIA MX150 GPU options

4GB/8GB/16GB memory options

128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD options

USB 3.1 Type-C port

two USB 3.0 Type-A ports

HDMI

SD card reader

Audio jack

Harmon Stereo speakers with Dolby audio

Up to 8 hours of battery life

Optional fingerprint reader

black, copper, blue, and grey color options

12.7″ x 8.9″ x 0.65″

3.3 pound starting weight

Interestingly, Lenovo says the laptop will ship with Windows 10 S, but users should be able to switch to Windows 10 Home for free.

For the sake of comparison, the 14 inch IdeaPad 520S measures 0.76 inches thick, weighs 3.7 pounds, and isn’t available with a 1440p display or NVIDIA MX150 graphics.

Lenovo hasn’t announced pricing or release date for the new model yet, but a listing at Zones.com suggests that a model with a Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage could sell for about $920.

via WinFuture