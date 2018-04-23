If you visit the US website for Lenovo’s IdeaPad 500 Series laptops you’ll find pages for the 15 inch Lenovo 510 and Lenovo 520, and a page for the 14 inch Lenovo 520S.
But Lenovo’s European website has another model that’s not yet available for purchase. It’s called the Lenovo IdeaPad 530S and it seems to be an upgraded 14 inch IdeaPad 520S with a thinner and lighter design, slimmer display bezels, more color options, and a few options that aren’t available for the older model.
Here’s a run-down of the new laptop’s specs/options:
- 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel or 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS display
- Up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor
- Intel HD/NVIDIA MX130/NVIDIA MX150 GPU options
- 4GB/8GB/16GB memory options
- 128GB/256GB/512GB PCIe SSD options
- USB 3.1 Type-C port
- two USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- HDMI
- SD card reader
- Audio jack
- Harmon Stereo speakers with Dolby audio
- Up to 8 hours of battery life
- Optional fingerprint reader
- black, copper, blue, and grey color options
- 12.7″ x 8.9″ x 0.65″
- 3.3 pound starting weight
Interestingly, Lenovo says the laptop will ship with Windows 10 S, but users should be able to switch to Windows 10 Home for free.
For the sake of comparison, the 14 inch IdeaPad 520S measures 0.76 inches thick, weighs 3.7 pounds, and isn’t available with a 1440p display or NVIDIA MX150 graphics.
Lenovo hasn’t announced pricing or release date for the new model yet, but a listing at Zones.com suggests that a model with a Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage could sell for about $920.
via WinFuture
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Lenovo IdeaPad 530S 14 inch thin-and-light laptop coming soon"
Probably not “26GB” storage. But 256GB.
“the laptop will ship with Windows 10 S, but users should be able to switch to Windows 10 Home for free.”
What an odd inconvenience. Who would want such a high end laptop with Windows 10 S?
Like the Surface Laptop? 🙂
“Up to 8 hours of battery lie” I know manufacturers’ estimates aren’t always accurate but this seems harsh 😉
So it’s basically a 720s without Thunderbolt and an option for a QHD display.