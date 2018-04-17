Lenovo Air 2018 and Lenovo 7000 2018 laptops launch in China

LeLenovo has started selling a few new laptops in China. The Lenovo Air 2018 is a 15.6 inch notebook that measures about 0.66 inches thick and which weighs about 4.3 pounds, while the Lenovo 7000 2018 is a 14 inch model with similar specs that’s 0.78 inches thick and 4.25 pounds.

While there’s no word on if or when these laptops will make it to North America, there would be some precedent. In 2016 the company launched a Lenovo Air 13 Pro laptop in China, with a design that’s pretty close to the company’s IdeaPad 710S and 720S laptops sold in the US.

The Lenovo Air 2018 features relatively slim bezels, for what Lenovo says is a nearly 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. The notebook features a full HD display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage.

Lenovo offers a choice of an Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U processor. Both versions feature NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

The Lenovo 7000 2018, meanwhile, is available in three different configuration options:

Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon 535 graphics

Core i5-8250U/8GB/256GB SSD + 2TB HDD/AMD Radeon 535 graphics

Core i7-8550U/8GB/128GB SSD + 2TB HDD/AMD Radeon 535 graphics

Prices start at about ¥ 5499 ($875) for both the 14 and 15.6 inch laptops.

Lenovo Air 2018

Lenovo 7000 2018

via GizmoChina and ITHome