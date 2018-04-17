Intel leverages GPU for security scanning

Intel is rolling out two new techniques for improved security threat detection on devices with Intel chips.

One is called Advanced Platform Telemetry, and it incorporates machine learning to better identify potential security issues. The other is called Accelerated Memory Scanning, and it tapes Intel’s GPUs to enable more efficient scans for memory-based attacks.

Intel says by utilizing the graphics processor, Accelerated Memory Scanning frees up CPU resources for other tasks and uses less power.

According to Intel, CPU utilization drops from around 20 percent to as little as 2 percent when using the new GPU-accelerated scanning technique.

For now, it sounds like this is something that will only be available to business customers. Microsoft is the first company to make use of Accelerated Memory Scanning, but initially it’ll only be available in the company’s Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection system, and not the consumer version of Windows Defender that’s included in Windows 10 Home and Pro.

But Accelerated Memory Scanning can be built into other anti-virus software, so it may just be a matter of time before it shows up in other security software that is available for anyone to use.

The new techniques are part of Intel’s new Threat Detection Technologies (TDT) line of features that will help tighten security on Intel-powered devices using “silicon-level capabilities.” TDT is available for computers with 6th, 7th, and 8th-gen Intel processors.

The company is also announcing Intel Security Essentials, which basically brings together a bunch of different Intel security features under one brand. (and one with a rather familiar name).

After major security vulnerabilities affecting chips from Intel and other companies were unveiled earlier this year, it’s not surprising to see that Intel is working to beef up security for devices using its processors. And it sounds like this may just be the start.