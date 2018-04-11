Huawei could expand laptop lineup with Honor MagicBook

Huawei may not be having much luck getting US wireless carriers to sell its phones, but that hasn’t stopped the company from becoming one of the top 5 smartphone makers in the world. In addition to high-end phones like the Huawei Mate 10 and the recently announced Huawei P20 and P20 Plus, the company sells a line of more affordable devices through its Honor brand.

The next version is expected to be called the Honor 10, and it will be officially unveiled at a launch event on April 19th.

But it looks like the company will also introduced something else that day: the first Honor laptop.

According to a post on Chinese social media service Weibo, the laptop will be called the Honor MagicBook. And that’s… just about all we really know for now.

Honor did release a picture of a laptop on April 1st, but it’s unclear if that was an April Fool’s joke or a real product. The image also didn’t reveal much other than that the laptop would have slim screen bezels.

Huawei does already sell a couple of laptops under its MateBook brand. The most recent is the new MateBook X Pro with a 3000 x 2000 pixel display, slim bezels, and a camera that hides in the row of Fn keys on the keyboard and only pops up when you need it.

It’s likely that the MagicBook will borrow some design elements from the MateBook line of devices. But if Honor laptops are anything like Honor smartphones, they’ll likely be substantially cheaper than their Huawei-branded counterparts: the Huawei MateBook X Pro has a starting price of 1499 Euros (about $1860).

via GizmoChina and TechWeb