HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop coming soon for $799 and up

Gaming laptops tend to be big and expensive, although recent developments have started to change both of those things. A number of recent gaming laptops aren’t all that big. And companies like Acer are taking advantage of affordable CPU and graphics options to offer gaming laptops with Coffee Lake-H Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce 10-series graphics for prices that start at under $800.

Now you can add HP to that list.

The latest HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop isn’t the thinnest, lightest, or cheapest gaming laptop I’ve seen. But it strikes a pretty good balance, with a starting price of $799 for a gaming laptop that measures about an inch thick and which weighs about 5.2 pounds.

The notebook features a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS anti-glare display, a full-sized backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad on the side, USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet jacks, and a headset jack.

The computer measures about 14.4″ x 10″ x 1″ and comes with a 52.5 Wh battery that HP says should last for up to 9 or 10 hours, depending on the configuration (and depending on what you’re using the laptop for).

HP will offer a few configurations in the US, including an entry-level model with a Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 16GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 1TB hard drive for $799. That model has a 60 Hz display and AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics.

Step up to a $909 model and you get NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics, a 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive, and the same 60 Hz display.

Or for $1019 there will be an model with a 144 Hz display, a Core i7-8750H hexa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, 16GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 1TB hard drive.

HP also plans to offer models with up to a 4K display. And in select markets the company will sell a model with a more energy efficient Core i5-8250U quad-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics in select markets.

The HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6″ laptop should be available starting in May or June.

HP also continues to offer a line of higher-end gaming laptops under its Omen brand, but the new Pavilion gaming lineup offers a more affordable entry-point.