HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop coming soon for $799 and up

Gaming laptops tend to be big and expensive, although recent developments have started to change both of those things. A number of recent gaming laptops aren’t all that big. And companies like Acer are taking advantage of affordable CPU and graphics options to offer gaming laptops with Coffee Lake-H Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce 10-series graphics for prices that start at under $800.
Now you can add HP to that list.
The latest HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop isn’t the thinnest, lightest, or cheapest gaming laptop I’ve seen. But it strikes a pretty good balance, with a starting price of $799 for a gaming laptop that measures about an inch thick and which weighs about 5.2 pounds.
The notebook features a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS anti-glare display, a full-sized backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad on the side, USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet jacks, and a headset jack.
The computer measures about 14.4″ x 10″ x 1″ and comes with a 52.5 Wh battery that HP says should last for up to 9 or 10 hours, depending on the configuration (and depending on what you’re using the laptop for).
HP will offer a few configurations in the US, including an entry-level model with a Core i5-8300H quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 16GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 1TB hard drive for $799. That model has a 60 Hz display and AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics.
Step up to a $909 model and you get NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics, a 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive, and the same 60 Hz display.
Or for $1019 there will be an model with a 144 Hz display, a Core i7-8750H hexa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q graphics, 16GB of Intel Optane memory, and a 1TB hard drive.
HP also plans to offer models with up to a 4K display. And in select markets the company will sell a model with a more energy efficient Core i5-8250U quad-core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics in select markets.
The HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6″ laptop should be available starting in May or June.
HP also continues to offer a line of higher-end gaming laptops under its Omen brand, but the new Pavilion gaming lineup offers a more affordable entry-point.
6 Comments on "HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop coming soon for $799 and up"
Pretty good specs, all while costing the same or being cheaper than Windows On ARM laptops.
Yeah, these are amazing specs but you aren’t being fair to the HP envy X2.
That is 1 pound device, as thin as iPad Pro…even thinner with case, comes with a Pen, far superior battery life than this thing, and built-in LTE. That is a different value proposition for certain types of customers.
Yes but you see what kind of value you get with your money. For the same price, you can still get ultra thin Intel based ultrabooks which still have superior performance. Or even a Surface Pro, which also comes with a Pen as well and built in LTE plus long battery life too. WoA devices don’t bring anything new or any benefits to the table that you can’t already get from devices powered by Intel or AMD. As I said before, you’re paying the same amount or more money, for half the performance and maybe 20% better battery life. That’s it.
8300H is quad-core.
Whoops, you are correct.