HP launches Chromebook x2 2-in-1 tablet

The era of true Chrome OS tablets is here. Last month Acer unveiled the $329 Chromebook Tab 10 designed for the education market. Now HP is launching a 2-in-1 tablet with a detachable keyboard and more powerful hardware.
It’s called the HP Chromebook x2 12 and it’s basically what Google’s Pixelbook would look like if it had slightly less impressive specs and a detachable keyboard instead of a 360-degree hinge.
The HP Chromebook x2 12 will be available from HP.com and Best Buy starting June 10th for $600 and up.
The HP Chromebook x2 sports a 12.3 inch, 2400 x 1600 pixel touchscreen display with a matte finish, an Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, 4GB of LPDDR3-1600 RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.
It comes with a detachable island-style keyboard and an HP Active Pen for pressure-sensitive input. There’s a removable loop on the side of the keyboard where you can store the pen when you’re not using it. And the keyboard has a hinge that lets you adjust the display angle, making the experience of using the x2 in laptop mode a bit more, well, laptop-like than you get with magnetic keyboard covers like the Microsoft Surface line of keyboards.
The display is also reversible: you can lift the screen off the keyboard, flip it around so it’s facing away from the keyboard, and then attach it again to use the keyboard like a stand rather than an input method.
HP put a 13MP camera on the back of the tablet and a 5MP camera on the front. There are stereo speakers and dual microphones. And the system has two USB 3.0 Type-C ports (one on each side of the tablet), a headset jack, and a microSD card slot for up to 256GB of removable storage.
It also features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 48 Whr battery that the company says should provide up to 10.5 hours of battery life.
The tablet alone weighs about 1.6 pounds, while the combined tablet and keyboard create a 3.1 pound laptop.
While the tablet/notebook doesn’t have a dedicated display output, HP will sell optional accessories including USB Type-C to HDMI or VGA adapters, as well as a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter.
9 Comments on "HP launches Chromebook x2 2-in-1 tablet"
$600 for a Chromebook!
Yes, what of it? You just stated the price, it’s a high resolution screen tablet that comes with a keyboard and pen unlike the iPad and surface. It would be $600 at least. Pretty good deal except for the 32gb of storage.
I would totally agree with you, but on my Surface-like computer, I got a device with better specs for $400.
$400 used? If not, what is? I want one.
I’m 80 percent sure he got it off of someone he knew or from someone who just wanted to get rid of it. You can’t compare used to new, especially when that used is with connections.
I know that, by the numbers, the hardware isn’t all that bad for $600, but to justify that price they should have at least included 64GB of storage to at least justify it’s existence as an Android tablet replacement + Chromebook. I know it offers expandable storage, but I don’t believe Chrome OS offers offloading Android apps to SD card yet. Otherwise, $600 isn’t bad considering the price of a decently specced iPad plus the cost of a decent keyboard case and active stylus. On the bright side, maybe Lenovo will rethink not bringing to market the Chrome OS version of the Yoga Book if this thing catches on.
right on Sam! let’s hope Lenovo will do just that
How long is the support period for this…also Android apps on Intel are a bit of a hit or miss affair and also 32gb of storage is nonsense.
This unit competes well with Samsung’s Chromebook Pro. Hopefully it gets better reviews! Lots of great features: matte-finish, 3:2 aspect ratio, real detachable keyboard. 32gbs internal is just ridiculous in this day and age – like selling a laptop with a 1366 x 768 resolution. Wish the processor had a little more power but it’s serviceable (in the short-term…).
I still don’t understand why these companies don’t offer a Linux dual-boot on Chromebooks – given that Linux (kernel) is already on the system. Maybe it has to do with limiting their involvement on the tech support side of things (or a Google Licensing thing?). Still, when I see Samsung and their ‘Linux on Galaxy’ project moving closer to completion, it makes less sense not to provide the option for some Chromebook users.