Honor 10 smartphone launches in China for about $415 (Dual cameras, Kirin 970, 6GB RAM, and a notch)

Huawei’s latest phone from its Honor line of value-oriented devices has the kind of specs that make me wonder if there’s any real difference between mid-range and flagship phones anymore.

Packing the same Kirin 970 processor found in the new Huawei P20 and P20 Plus smartphones, the new Honor 10 also comes with 6GB of RAM and at least 64GB of storage.

Sure, there’s no triple-camera option for this phone. But you do get dual rear cameras. And while the Huawei P20 sells for around $800 and up, the Honor 10 has a starting price of about $415.

It’s up for pre-order in China starting today.

Honor has scheduled a global launch event for May 15th in London, so its likely that the Honor 10 will make its way to other countries soon.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s specs:

5.84 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio

Huawei Kirin 970 processor

6GB of RAM

64GB or 128GB of storage (no microSD card slot)

16MP color + 24MP black and white rear cameras

24MP front camera

3,400 mAh battery with fast charging support (50% in 25 minutes)

USB 2.0 Type-C port

3.5mm headphone jack

The phone has a glass back and comes in color options including black, grey, blue, and purple. It has a camera cut-out (notch) at the top and enough room on the bottom bezel for a home button/fingerprint sensor.

A model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at 2,599 yuan (~$415) and a 6GB + 128GB model sells for 2,999 yuan (~$480).

