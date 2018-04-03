Gigabyte Aero gaming laptops get Coffee Lake-H upgrade, some models with 144Hz displays

Any PC maker can slap together some off-the-shelf components and tell you that the result is a gaming laptop, especially now that Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD all offer high-performance CPU and GPU solutions aimed at mobile computers.

But Gigabyte’s new Aero 15 and Aero 15X computers don’t just use the latest NVIIDA GeForce 10 series graphics and Intel’s new hexa-core Coffee Lake-H processors. Some models also feature a 144Hz display for gamers that want a higher refresh rate than you get from most laptop screens on the market.

Gigabyte managed to cram all that into a laptop that still measures just over 0.7 inches thick and which weighs just under 4.5 pounds. Thanks to bezels that are just 5mm thick, the notebooks are also pretty compact for machines with 15.6 inch displays, measuring just 14 inches across at their widest point.

But if that’s not small enough for you, the company also has a new 4.2 pound Gigabyte Aero 14 with a Coffee Lake-H processor and a 14 inch display.

Gigabyte says the new Coffee Lake-H processors give its updated laptops up to a 50% boost in performance over previous-gen models with quad-core Intel Core i7-7700HQ in the Cinebench R15 benchmark.

Here’a a run-down of Gigabyte’s 3 newest gaming laptops.

Gigabyte Aero 15X

15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS 144 Hz anti-glare display or 15.6 inch, 3840 x 2160 IPS display with 100% Adobe RGB color gamut

Intel Core i7-8750H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics

8GB or 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM (supports up to 32GB)

2 M.2 2280 SSD slots (NVMe PCIe or SATA)

1 Thunderbolt 3 port, 2 USB 3.1 Type-A Gen1 ports, 1 USB 3.1 Type-A Gen2 port, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card reader, headset jack

2 watt stereo speaker

Dual microphones

Gigabyte Fusion RGB per-key backlit keyboard

94.24 Wh battery

14″ x 9.8″ x 0.74″

4.49 pounds

Gigabyte Aero 15

15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS 144 Hz anti-glare display

Intel Core i7-8750H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics

8GB or 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM (supports up to 32GB)

2 M.2 2280 SSD slots (NVMe PCIe or SATA)

1 Thunderbolt 3 port, 2 USB 3.1 Type-A Gen1 ports, 1 USB 3.1 Type-A Gen2 port, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card reader, headset jack

2 watt stereo speaker

Dual microphones

Gigabyte Fusion RGB per-key backlit keyboard

94.24 Wh battery

14″ x 9.8″ x 0.74″

4.49 pounds

Gigabyte Aero 14

14 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel IPS anti-glare LCD display

Intel Core i7-8750H processor

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics

16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM (supports up to 32GB)

2 M.2 2280 SSD slots (PCIe x4 or SATA)

1 Thunderbolt 3 port, 2 USB 3.1 Type-A Gen1 ports, 1 USB 3.1 Type-A Gen2 port, HDMI 2.0, mini DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, SD card reader, headset jack

2 watt stereo speaker

Dual microphones

Auto-adjusting backlit keyboard

94.24 Wh battery

13.2″ x 9.8 ” x 0.78″

4.16 pounds

Gigabyte hasn’t announced detailed pricing for all models yet, but here are three versions of the Aero 15 expected to be available in the US: