Chuwi HiGame mini PC packs a Kaby Lake-G CPU with AMD graphics (crowdfunding)

Chinese device maker Chuwi’s next mini desktop computer is designed at gamers… or at least at gamers who don’t have a lot of room for a big gaming rig.

It’s called the Chuwi HiGame, and it’s a computer that measures about 6.8″ x 6.2″ x 2.9″ while packing an Intel Core i5-8305G quad-core processor with AMD Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics.

The HiGame is basically Chuwi’s answer to Intel’s Hades Canyon NUC, which has received pretty positive reviews so far. But Chuwi’s model is shorter, fatter, and generally looks more like a traditional PC… albeit a small one.

Chuwi plans to launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for the HiGame soon to drum up pre-orders and generate a bit of buzz. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet.

The computer is expected to ship with 8GB of DDR4 memory and 128GB of solid state storage, but users can upgrade both. There are 2 SODIMM slots, an M.2 PCIe x4 SSD slot, and a 2.5 inch SATA 6.0 GB/s drive bay.

There’s a single Thunderbolt 3 port on the front of the computer, along with a power button. But on the back there are a whole bunch of additional ports, including:

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x DisplayPort 1.3

Gigabit Etherent

5 x USB 3.0

Mic and headphone jacks

Intel’s Core i5-8305G is a 65 watt processor with AMD graphics that should offer the kind of performance you’d get from an NVIDIA GeForce 1050 GPU. In other words, it’s better than Intel HD integrated graphics and should be able to handle most modern gaming tasks… as long as you’re willing to play with graphics settings.

You’re probably going to want something more powerful for serious gaming at 4K resolutions. But on paper the HiGame looks like a pretty nice option for more casual gamers, folks looking for a second gaming machine for use in another room, or a compact, portable system that’s easy to pack up and take with you.

It could also be an interesting solution for video editing or other non-gaming tasks.

Chuwi says the system supports 4K 60 Hz video decoding and features 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

I’ll be curious to see how much Chuwi wants to charge for this little PC… and how much noise the fans make when you pack that much power into a compact case.

via GizChina and Chuwi Forum



