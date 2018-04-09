Chuwi Hi9 Air is a $240 Android tablet with deca-core CPU, 2.5K display

The premium Android tablet market isn’t all that crowded these days, with most of the exciting tablets hanging out in the dirt cheap category. But a few companies including Samsung and Huawei continue to go after the high-end market.

Now Chuwi is launching a new tablet aimed at the same space… but with more of a mid-range price.

The Chuwi Hi9 Air has a 10.1 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a MediaTek Helio X20 deca-core processor with ARM Mali-T880 graphics.

It’s available from Banggood starting today for $240 (or less if you’re one of the first 500 or so to place an order).

Other specs include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, an 8,000 mAh battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and a micro USB port.

The tablet ships with Android Oreo, and it also supports GSM, WCDMA, and LTE networks, although there’s limited support for US network bands

The Chuwi Hi9 Air measures about 9.5″ x 6.8″ x 0.3″ and weighs about 1.2 pounds.

Overall the Chuwi Hi9 Air looks like pretty nice on paper. But you do sometimes sacrifice a bit of quality control and customer service when ordering Chinese tablets from importers like Banggood. So it’s usually a good idea to hope for the best and plan for the worst.

There is at least one promotional image that seems designed to temper your expectations: Chuwi claism the tablet will get “all day” battery life… assuming you don’t actually use it. Turn on the display and watch videos and you get about 6 hours of run time. But with the screen off you should get 12 hours of music playback time.