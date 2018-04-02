Bloomberg: Apple to ditch Intel, use its own chips in Macs

Apple designs the processors used for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches. But while the company has developed some special chips for recent Mac desktop and laptop computers, the company continues to rely on Intel processors to do most of the heavy lifting in those machines.
According to a report from Bloomberg, that could change in as little as three years.
Bloomberg’s sources indicate that Apple is working on a project, code-named “Kalamata,” to develop its own processors for use in Macs of the future.
Among other things, that would give Apple more control over the hardware used in its computers. It could also make it easier for Apple to offer a more unified experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac products. While it’s unlikely that macOS is going away anytime soon, rumor has it that the company wants to let users run iOS apps on a Mac.
I think of that sort of like Google’s recent push to let users run Android apps on Chromebooks (and tablets). Chrome OS is basically a light-weight desktop operating system built around a powerful web browser. But adding Android apps dramatically increases the number of things you can do with a Chromebook thanks to a robust ecosystem of third-party apps.
MacOS, meanwhile, is a powerful desktop operating system that already has a pretty robust ecosystem of first-party and third-party apps. But there are a lot more iPhone users than Mac users, which has made iOS an even more attractive target for app developers in recent years.
Adding iOS app support to macOS would instantly bring over 2 million new apps to the Mac platform… while also allowing users to buy an app once and use it on their phone, tablet, or laptop or desktop computer.
The move could also make Macs more attractive for first-time computer buyers who may already be familiar with iPhone apps, but less so with desktop computing.
But it’s also possible that Apple’s move to develop its own chips has more to do with the company’s habit of designing as many things in-house as it can than the company’s efforts to blur the lines between its operating systems.
Apple’s ARM-based smartphone and tablet chips are already capable of outperforming entry-level Intel processors in synthetic benchmarks. It’s not hard to imagine that in a few years Apple might be able to produce laptop and desktop-class processors that are competitive with the latest mainstream chips from Intel and AMD.
While that would represent a major investment in research and development, it’d also reduce Apple’s reliance on third-party chip suppliers and break the company free from Intel’s release cycle. The move could help Apple add new features more quickly and it would help to further differentiate Apple’s computers from those of competitors like Dell, HP, and Lenovo.
Then again, 2020 is an eternity from now in tech years, so even if Bloomberg’s sources are correct about Apple’s current plans, it’s possible that the project could be canceled, delayed, or changed between now and then. It’s also possible that Apple could tread slowly by offering just some computers with Apple chips in 2020 and continuing to use Intel for other models for some years to come.
18 Comments on "Bloomberg: Apple to ditch Intel, use its own chips in Macs"
Not that it’s going to turn me into an Apple customer, this can only be a good thing since three major desktop/server CPU manufacturers is almost certainly better than two for the consumer. We’ve already seen Intel responding to AMD upping its game, so pressure from Apple is only going to spur them on more.
Yeah, the only thing that bugs me about this is that it’s not like Apple will make its chips available to third-party PC makers. So it kind of just sets Apple devices further apart from everything else.
I know Intel will take a hit in terms of chip sales and market share. What I don’t know is how much pressure there will be on Intel and AMD to compete with Apple’s chips in terms of features of performance… since it sounds like Macs may only be available with Apple chips while Windows PCs will come with a choice of Intel, AMD, or maybe Qualcomm processors.
I suspect this will be similar to how Apple’s phone chips don’t really push Qualcomm to make better chips for Androids.
If Apple is using an ARM based chip -it won’t be that far deviated from ARM chips in general. The software lockdown will still just be at the OS level and not really restricted by the chip. Sort of like how they are now with Intel. Might make it harder to install Linux though. Not that I’d want to
Does this mean we’ll soon have an RT version of macOS??? I wonder how old mac programs like MS Office will run on it?
The latest Office360 runs on the Windows 10 Snapdragon laptops. I don’t think it would be difficult to have it run on Apple ARM processors. I suspect that support for Office360 would be very important to have before they switch away from Intel.
They do because it’s on UWP codebase. If UWP as a platform starts to support Motorola 68k or a Turing Machine, Office 360 will run on that without the devs having to do anything but setting the flag in the compiler.
Based on Apple’s past behavior: they won’t. Maybe they’ll provide a virtual environment to run legacy apps (for a year or two), like they did with Mac OS 9 apps when OSX came around, but most likely they’ll just tell developers to adapt to the new tech, they have 4 months, bye.
If anyone can pull this off, it’s Apple. Why? Because they’ve changed architecture twice before are hugely experienced with both fat binaries and emulation, and because they control all the hardware macOS runs on – unlike Microsoft who do not control the hardware base. I see this as a winner. A Macbook Air on steroids with multi-day battery life.
Waits for GeneralKidd to come and say how ARM chips will never be able to compete with intel.
As a non-Apple user, this rumor pushes me even further away from even considering Apple. Their hardware is already pretty locked down to their wares only and it sounds that this is some kind of final solution. I can only imagine what their hardware will look like in a few years in terms of even simple servicing such as battery swapping, etc.
Let’s be honest though. Where you ever going Apple to begin with? For the most part, this is exactly what happens currently with just about everything branded Apple. I think their stuff is mostly great, but I prefer PC. I won’t ever buy a Mac.
This is a great idea. Windows is already in the process of doing this but not as an actual transformation, but rather a fork. I wish Microsoft was making a bigger effort into making this a transformation.
They just killed any sort of professional use case I’d need a Mac for.
Sounds a lot like the old repeated rumors about replacing Intel chips in MacBooks, which never happened.
Difference is Apple actually has a viable alternative now…the A11X and beyond, and it is scalable. The chips can have as many cores as Apple decides, they can easily have a 16 Core ARM chip inside an iMac. The chip would still be less than 12-16 watts, both CPU and GPU. Hell they could put the equivalent of 4 A11X processors and still be under 30 watts. And doing that would mean they could make their iMacs as thin as the Surface Studio…or even thinner.
I’ve owned several Apple computers and still have my 2015 Macbook Pro. While MacOS has been a poor gaming platform, Apple has allowed dual booting via Boot Camp. This was their way of still embracing the desktop gamer. If Apple were to do this, it means they see mobile gaming as eventually taking over for desktop gaming.
So what’s this going to do with Bootcamp compatibility? Heck, compatibility in general?