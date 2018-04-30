Atari VCS to ship in 2019, pre-orders open May 30th for $199 and up

Atari plans to re-enter the gaming hardware business next year by shipping the Atari VCS in spring, 2019. The company has been teasing the upcoming device for nearly a year, and from what I can gather, it’s basically a Linux-based computer stuffed in a small box designed to resemble a classic Atari game console.

While Atari has yet to release detailed specifications, we know that the system will feature a gaming-centric user interface and support a number of classic Atari games, but it should also run some newer Linux titles.

And now Atari has announced that the system will go up for pre-order for $199 and up through an Indiegogo campaign set to launch on May 30th, 2018.

The company says it’ll released complete specifications when the campaign goes live, but here are some of the details Atari is willing to provide so far:

AMD Radeon graphics

Support for 4K HDR content at 60 frames per second

Onboard and expandable storage options

Dual band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0

USB 3.0

The system supports a classic Atari-style joystick and a “modern controller” that looks like an Xbox-style game controller. They’ve been developed in collaboration with gaming hardware company PowerA, and Atari says both controllers “will be available in select packages and as standalone purchases.”

The system will also be available with an “onyx” black design or with a retro-style design featuring wood paneling.

Atari notes that the $199 price is only for a limited number of early-bird units of the Onyx black version, and it sounds like not all packages will ship with both game controllers, so you may end up spending more than that to reserve an Atari VCS system that may not ship for almost a year.