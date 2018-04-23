Asus launches Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India for about $165 and up

The latest smartphone from Asus seems to strike a nice balance between price and specs. It’s called the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, and along with a really long name, the phone has a big screen, a big battery, a reasonably speedy processor, dual cameras, and at least 3GB of RAM.
It goes on sale in India starting May 3rd for about $165 and up.
The phone will be available in three difference configurations/prices:
- 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for INR 11,000 (~$165)
- 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for INR 13,000 (~195)
- 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for INR 15,000 (~226)
Each model has a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It has a micro USB connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and LTE support. And there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.
The model with 6GB of RAM has 16MP + 5MP rear cameras and a 16MP front-facing camera, while the cheaper models have 13+5MP rear and 8MP front cameras.
Other features include support for dual SIM cards and a microSD card slot that lets you use multiple SIMs and removable storage simultaneously, and Android 8.1 software.
For the first time Asus is also shipping a phone with a nearly stock Android user interface. There’s no ZenUI launcher or settings app. And the phone only comes with a couple of Asus apps pre-loaded (Android Central reports the company uses its own FM radio, sound recorder, and calculator apps).
For now, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is an India-exclusive. But it’s possible Asus could decide to sell the phone in other markets in the future.
Sounds like a good device for anyone who doesn’t want to pay for features they don’t use
bring it to the us at this price and i’ll buy my first Asus phone.
looks great maybe a US version with 5.5”