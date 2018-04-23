Asus launches Zenfone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India for about $165 and up

The latest smartphone from Asus seems to strike a nice balance between price and specs. It’s called the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, and along with a really long name, the phone has a big screen, a big battery, a reasonably speedy processor, dual cameras, and at least 3GB of RAM.

It goes on sale in India starting May 3rd for about $165 and up.

The phone will be available in three difference configurations/prices:

3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for INR 11,000 (~$165)

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for INR 13,000 (~195)

6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for INR 15,000 (~226)

Each model has a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It has a micro USB connector, a 3.5mm audio jack, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and LTE support. And there’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

The model with 6GB of RAM has 16MP + 5MP rear cameras and a 16MP front-facing camera, while the cheaper models have 13+5MP rear and 8MP front cameras.

Other features include support for dual SIM cards and a microSD card slot that lets you use multiple SIMs and removable storage simultaneously, and Android 8.1 software.

For the first time Asus is also shipping a phone with a nearly stock Android user interface. There’s no ZenUI launcher or settings app. And the phone only comes with a couple of Asus apps pre-loaded (Android Central reports the company uses its own FM radio, sound recorder, and calculator apps).

For now, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is an India-exclusive. But it’s possible Asus could decide to sell the phone in other markets in the future.

via Engadget