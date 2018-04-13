2nd-gen AMD Ryzen chips for desktops coming April 19th for $199 and up

AMD’s 2nd-gen Ryzen processors for desktop computers are up for pre-order starting today and they’ll be available starting April 19th.

The new chips come in 6-core and 8-core variants, use have TDPs between 65 watts and 105 watts and sell for between $199 and $329.

The new chips include a number of updates over the original Ryzen chips that shipped in 2017, including:

They’re manufactured using a 12nm process, down from 14nm.

They use a new Zen+ architecture.

The new models have higher base and turbo frequencies than their equivalent 1st-gen predecessors.

AMD has introduced a new X470 chipset.

Overall you should probably expect a decent performance boost from the new models… although we’ll have to wait until next week for the embargo detailed reviews to lift before we see real-world performance notes.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the first four Ryzen 2 chips, which all have 2000-series model numbers:

AMD Ryzen 2000 dekstop chips Processor Cores Threads Base clock Turbo clock Smart prefetch cache TDP Price Ryzen 7 2700X 8 16 3.7 GHz 4.3 GHz 20MB 105W $329 Ryzen 7 2700 8 16 3.2 GHz 4.1 GHz 20MB 65W $299 Ryzen 5 2600X 6 12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 19MB 95W $229 Ryzen 5 2600 6 12 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz 19MB 65W $199

If that chart looks familiar, it’s because these are basically the same detailed that leaked in March, although it turns out some clock speeds are a bit higher than expected and some prices are a bit lower than anticipated.

AMD says motherboards with the new AMD X470 chipset will launch alongside the new processors on April 19th, and for the first time the AMD 7 2700X CPU will come bundled with a Wraith Prism cooler.

Other processors come bundled with Wraith Spire or Wraith Stealth coolers.

