AMD’s 2nd-gen Ryzen processors for desktop computers are up for pre-order starting today and they’ll be available starting April 19th.
The new chips come in 6-core and 8-core variants, use have TDPs between 65 watts and 105 watts and sell for between $199 and $329.
The new chips include a number of updates over the original Ryzen chips that shipped in 2017, including:
- They’re manufactured using a 12nm process, down from 14nm.
- They use a new Zen+ architecture.
- The new models have higher base and turbo frequencies than their equivalent 1st-gen predecessors.
- AMD has introduced a new X470 chipset.
Overall you should probably expect a decent performance boost from the new models… although we’ll have to wait until next week for the embargo detailed reviews to lift before we see real-world performance notes.
Here’s an overview of key specs for the first four Ryzen 2 chips, which all have 2000-series model numbers:
|AMD Ryzen 2000 dekstop chips
|Processor
|Cores
|Threads
|Base clock
|Turbo clock
|Smart prefetch cache
|TDP
|Price
|Ryzen 7 2700X
|8
|16
|3.7 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|20MB
|105W
|$329
|Ryzen 7 2700
|8
|16
|3.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|20MB
|65W
|$299
|Ryzen 5 2600X
|6
|12
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|19MB
|95W
|$229
|Ryzen 5 2600
|6
|12
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|19MB
|65W
|$199
If that chart looks familiar, it’s because these are basically the same detailed that leaked in March, although it turns out some clock speeds are a bit higher than expected and some prices are a bit lower than anticipated.
AMD says motherboards with the new AMD X470 chipset will launch alongside the new processors on April 19th, and for the first time the AMD 7 2700X CPU will come bundled with a Wraith Prism cooler.
Other processors come bundled with Wraith Spire or Wraith Stealth coolers.
2 Comments on "2nd-gen AMD Ryzen chips for desktops coming April 19th for $199 and up"
If the reviews look good, I think I will be ready to buy.
I definitely just had to read this twice to realize that Ryzen 2 was the second generation of Ryzen and not a new entry-level tier (a la Ryzen 3, 5, 7).
It’s always great to see AMD get more competitive, but they could do a bit better with the naming… :-/