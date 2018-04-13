Liliputing

2nd-gen AMD Ryzen chips for desktops coming April 19th for $199 and up

at by 2 Comments

AMD’s 2nd-gen Ryzen processors for desktop computers are up for pre-order starting today and they’ll be available starting April 19th.

The new chips come in 6-core and 8-core variants, use have TDPs between 65 watts and 105 watts and sell for between $199 and $329.

The new chips include a number of updates over the original Ryzen chips that shipped in 2017, including:

  • They’re manufactured using a 12nm process, down from 14nm.
  • They use a new Zen+ architecture.
  • The new models have higher base and turbo frequencies than their equivalent 1st-gen predecessors.
  • AMD has introduced a new X470 chipset.

Overall you should probably expect a decent performance boost from the new models… although we’ll have to wait until next week for the embargo detailed reviews to lift before we see real-world performance notes.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the first four Ryzen 2 chips, which all have 2000-series model numbers:

AMD Ryzen 2000 dekstop chips
Processor Cores Threads Base clock Turbo clock Smart prefetch cache TDP Price
Ryzen 7 2700X 8 16 3.7 GHz 4.3 GHz 20MB 105W $329
Ryzen 7 2700 8 16 3.2 GHz 4.1 GHz 20MB 65W $299
Ryzen 5 2600X 6 12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 19MB 95W $229
Ryzen 5 2600 6 12 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz 19MB 65W $199

If that chart looks familiar, it’s because these are basically the same detailed that leaked in March, although it turns out some clock speeds are a bit higher than expected and some prices are a bit lower than anticipated.

AMD says motherboards with the new AMD X470 chipset will launch alongside the new processors on April 19th, and for the first time the AMD 7 2700X CPU will come bundled with a Wraith Prism cooler.

Other processors come bundled with Wraith Spire or Wraith Stealth coolers.

press release

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "2nd-gen AMD Ryzen chips for desktops coming April 19th for $199 and up"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
riddick
Guest
riddick
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

If the reviews look good, I think I will be ready to buy.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Sean
Guest
Sean
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I definitely just had to read this twice to realize that Ryzen 2 was the second generation of Ryzen and not a new entry-level tier (a la Ryzen 3, 5, 7).

It’s always great to see AMD get more competitive, but they could do a bit better with the naming… :-/

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago