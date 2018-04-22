AMD launches 35W Ryzen 2200GE and Ryzen 5 2400GE chips with Vega graphics

The first Ryzen processors AMD launched for desktop computers last year were just CPUs. If you wanted a graphics processor then you needed to buy a separate graphics card.

Eventually the company started offering some Ryzen chips with Radeon Vega graphics built-in, first for laptops, and then for desktops.

Now the company is expanding its desktop chip family with new, lower-power options. Meet the 35 watt Ryzen 3 2200GE and Ryzen 5 2400GE.

These new chips (which were first leaked more than two months ago) basically lower-power versions of the 65 watt Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G chips that launched earlier this year. They have the same basic CPU and GPU architecture and the same number of cores. But the new models have lower clock speeds and lower TDP values, which could make them better options for folks willing to trade a little performance for energy savings.

The new chips might be more suitable for fanless desktops, for instance.

Here’s an overview of the new chips and how they compare to their more power-hungry siblings:

Chip Cores/Threads Base/Boost speed GPU GPU speed TDP Ryzen 5 2400GE 4 / 8 3.2 GHz / 3.6 GHz Vega 11 1250 MHz 35W Ryzen 5 2400G 4 / 8 3.6 GHz / 3.9 GHz Vega 11 1250 MHz 65W Ryzen 3 2200GE 4 / 4 3.2 GHz / 3.6 GHz Vega 8 1100 MHz 35W Ryzen 3 2200G 4 / 4 3.5 GHz / 3.7 GHz Vega 8 1100 MHz 65W

Both new chips are 14nm processors with 384KB of L1 cache, 2MB of L2 cache, and 4MB of L3 cache. They support DDR4-2933 MHz memory and they support AMD’s Socket AM4 platform.

The new chips are also unlocked, which means that folks who want to overclock them may be able to get better performance… at the cost of energy efficiency.

Prices for the new chips haven’t been announced yet, but you can buy the 65W Ryzen 3 2200G for about $100, while the Ryzen 5 2400G goes for about $163.

