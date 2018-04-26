Amazon Prime gets a price hike: Is it worth $119 per year?

Amazon is increasing the annual price for an Amazon Prime membership in the US for the first time since 2014, when the company raised the annual fee from $79 to $99.
This time the price is rising to $119.
The new pricing takes effect May 11th for new members and June 16th for existing customers… although you won’t be charged until it’s time for your membership to be renewed. So new subscribers got about two weeks to sign up at the old price and get sort of grandfathered in at the $99 price… for the first year.
Last time Amazon hiked prices, commenters on this website weren’t convinced the service was worth $99. So how about now that it’s $20 more?
Amazon Prime started as a service that offered free 2-day shipping on some products. That’s all you got for $79.
Since then, Amazon has turned Prime into a service that also offers ad-free movie, TV show and music streaming, Kindle eBook loans, and much more.
It also covers 1-day or same-day shipping on many items, and even free 2-hour delivery in some areas. Heck, these days you can even let Amazon deliver items to the inside of your home or car.
Members can sign up for a Prime Rewards Visa card that offers 5% cash back on items purchased from Amazon or Whole Foods.
And the company offers early access to deals, discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions, and free and discounted games through a Twitch Prime membership which is free for all Amazon Prime members.
That’s really just the tip of the iceberg.
Of course, none of that matters if you don’t use all of the services.
I’ll probably renew my Prime membership at the new price because I’m a regular user of Amazon Prime Video, an occasional user of Amazon Prime Music, and a pretty frequent user of Amazon Prime free shipping. Even at $119, my household gets access to all of that for less money than we spend on Netflix.
If you sign up for that Prime Rewards Visa card, you might even be able to earn enough cash back to pay for your annual membership fee (depending on how much shopping you do).
What about you? Do you still think Amazon Prime is worth the asking price?
I was still on the fence at $99, so…
Can’t you get that 5% at Whole Foods now too with their card? That could make a big difference if you shop there a lot. I don’t though. Also I think can get the card without having Prime. Not sure.
You have a good point about it compared to Netflix. But for me the Netflix app is better. Also no confusion for anyone in the house about what is free and what is not. It’s on Netflix, it’s ‘free’.
Well, they have to pay for the quarter billion dollars they paid for the rights to The Lord of the Rings franchise, as well as the cost of making the shows themselves, somehow…
$20 sounds a lot, but as you say, it still comes in at under the monthly cost of Hulu and Netflix, as well as offering all those other services you mention. I suspect Amazon knows that the $20 bump in the yearly cost isn’t going to deter all that many subscribers.
As for asking who will continue to pay the higher fee? Perhaps a more pertinent question is who of those who said they weren’t going to pay $99/year, ended up paying for it anyway? I’m betting a majority of them did, eventually.
Me? I just signed up a month ago (lucky me!). So I’ll wait and see until next year.
Actually we had Prime Video and other services back in the $79 days. I’m not a fan of these price jumps, but it is still a bargain compared to what little you get from overpriced Netflix.
The idea that Netflix is overpriced is insane. They invented tv streaming. Compare Netflix to the cost of how most people got to before Netflix…DVDs, canle, or 30% of TV time on ads.
The same day and next day free shipping is totally worth it. Their customer service and return policy is excellent too. Never had any issue and did 10+ returns this past year. They would have to charge another $50 on top of the new price before I would consider leaving. For a family, buying Prime is still a good deal.