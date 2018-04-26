Amazon Prime gets a price hike: Is it worth $119 per year?

Amazon is increasing the annual price for an Amazon Prime membership in the US for the first time since 2014, when the company raised the annual fee from $79 to $99.

This time the price is rising to $119.

The new pricing takes effect May 11th for new members and June 16th for existing customers… although you won’t be charged until it’s time for your membership to be renewed. So new subscribers got about two weeks to sign up at the old price and get sort of grandfathered in at the $99 price… for the first year.

Last time Amazon hiked prices, commenters on this website weren’t convinced the service was worth $99. So how about now that it’s $20 more?

Amazon Prime started as a service that offered free 2-day shipping on some products. That’s all you got for $79.

Since then, Amazon has turned Prime into a service that also offers ad-free movie, TV show and music streaming, Kindle eBook loans, and much more.

It also covers 1-day or same-day shipping on many items, and even free 2-hour delivery in some areas. Heck, these days you can even let Amazon deliver items to the inside of your home or car.

Members can sign up for a Prime Rewards Visa card that offers 5% cash back on items purchased from Amazon or Whole Foods.

And the company offers early access to deals, discounts on Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions, and free and discounted games through a Twitch Prime membership which is free for all Amazon Prime members.

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg.

Of course, none of that matters if you don’t use all of the services.

I’ll probably renew my Prime membership at the new price because I’m a regular user of Amazon Prime Video, an occasional user of Amazon Prime Music, and a pretty frequent user of Amazon Prime free shipping. Even at $119, my household gets access to all of that for less money than we spend on Netflix.





If you sign up for that Prime Rewards Visa card, you might even be able to earn enough cash back to pay for your annual membership fee (depending on how much shopping you do).

What about you? Do you still think Amazon Prime is worth the asking price?