The Acer Swift 1 is an entry-level Windows notebook that first launched in 2016 before getting a spec bump last year. Now it looks like Acer is updating the notebook a 3rd time.
Notebook Check spotted listings on the Acer website for several new Acer Swift 1 notebooks packing Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Gemini Lake processors.
There’s no word on the price or release date. But I suspect we’ll be hearing more about these budget laptops from Acer pretty soon.
The latest Acer Swift 1 packs a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 256GB of solid state storage, and a 3 cell, 4,670 mAh battery that Acer says should provide up to 17 hours of run time (take that with a grain of salt).
There’s also a 720p webcam, 802.11ac WiFi, and stereo speakers.
On the sides of the laptop you’ll find a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an SD card slot, and HDMI and headset jacks.
The Swift 1 measures 12.7″ x 9″ 0.6″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds and the laptop comes in a choice of silver or gold colors.
Most of those specs wouldn’t look bad on a mid-range laptop, but the relatively limited amount of RAM and the relatively pokey 1.1 GHz quad-core, 6 watt processor make it pretty clear that this is still more of a laptop for price-conscious shoppers than for folks looking for a high-performance machine.
4 Comments on "Acer Swift 1 budget notebook gets a Gemini Lake update"
Hopefully it’s HDMI 2.0. Also, the N5000 has an 18 EU HD 605 GPU instead of 12 EU… not bad!
What was the fundamental thing that we discovered in Netbook era, ya remember those days…we overestimate our needs most of the time. These 4 core Atoms are fine for many people especially when the rest of the machine is decent with IPS screens and good keyboards. Now if only AMD could put out something competitive in that space that would be even better!
I have an aton x5 tablet as my only Windows machine. I would consider myself a very casual computer user but I’d like more power just so I can run very specific games. It works just for browsing, video, reading and typing though. Came with the keyboard and stylus too.
I have a question, when it comes to modern pentiums and core m3’s which one is more powerful? An m3 would be enough for my needs to if a pentiums is around that level or better I will heavily consider something like this.
Edit: just read the processor speed, yikes, better look for somerhing better or save more.