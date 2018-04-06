Acer Swift 1 budget notebook gets a Gemini Lake update

The Acer Swift 1 is an entry-level Windows notebook that first launched in 2016 before getting a spec bump last year. Now it looks like Acer is updating the notebook a 3rd time.

Notebook Check spotted listings on the Acer website for several new Acer Swift 1 notebooks packing Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Gemini Lake processors.

There’s no word on the price or release date. But I suspect we’ll be hearing more about these budget laptops from Acer pretty soon.

The latest Acer Swift 1 packs a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, 4GB of RAM, 256GB of solid state storage, and a 3 cell, 4,670 mAh battery that Acer says should provide up to 17 hours of run time (take that with a grain of salt).

There’s also a 720p webcam, 802.11ac WiFi, and stereo speakers.

On the sides of the laptop you’ll find a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an SD card slot, and HDMI and headset jacks.

The Swift 1 measures 12.7″ x 9″ 0.6″ and weighs about 3.1 pounds and the laptop comes in a choice of silver or gold colors.

Most of those specs wouldn’t look bad on a mid-range laptop, but the relatively limited amount of RAM and the relatively pokey 1.1 GHz quad-core, 6 watt processor make it pretty clear that this is still more of a laptop for price-conscious shoppers than for folks looking for a high-performance machine.