Acer launches Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 6-core Coffee Lake-H for $750 and up

The Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch display, NVIDIA graphics, and a relatively affordable price tag… and even upgrading to Intel’s new Coffee Lake-H hexa-core processors doesn’t seem to change that.

Acer has just announced that several new Nitro 5 laptop models are coming in May, and prices will start at just $749.

What you get for that price is a notebook with a full HD display, an Intel Core i5-8300H 6-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard rive.

Spend an extra $100 and you can upgrade to a version with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics a 256GB SSD instead of a hard drive.

Acer plans to offer models with up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a Core i7+ processor (with Intel Optane memory) in the future, but prices haven’t been announced for those versions yet.

The laptop features HDMI 2.;0, Giabit Ethernet, and USB Type-C ports, 802.11ac WiFi, Dolby audio, anda n HD webcam.