Liliputing

Acer launches Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 6-core Coffee Lake-H for $750 and up

at by 2 Comments

The Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch display, NVIDIA graphics, and a relatively affordable price tag… and even upgrading to Intel’s new Coffee Lake-H hexa-core processors doesn’t seem to change that.

Acer has just announced that several new Nitro 5 laptop models are coming in May, and prices will start at just $749.

What you get for that price is a notebook with a full HD display, an Intel Core i5-8300H 6-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard rive.

Spend an extra $100 and you can upgrade to a version with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics a 256GB SSD instead of a hard drive.

Acer plans to offer models with up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a Core i7+ processor (with Intel Optane memory) in the future, but prices haven’t been announced for those versions yet.

The laptop features HDMI 2.;0, Giabit Ethernet, and USB Type-C ports, 802.11ac WiFi, Dolby audio, anda n HD webcam.

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Acer launches Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 6-core Coffee Lake-H for $750 and up"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
beeks
Guest
beeks
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Any reason for not going with 1070 or even 1080 ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

$750

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago