Acer Chromebox CXI3 with 7th (or 8th) gen Intel chips coming this month for $280 and up

Acer unveiled its latest Chrome OS mini-desktop computer at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, but the company didn’t provide any details about the price, release date, or even what kind of processor the new Acer Chromebox CXI3 would have.

Now we have answers. According to product listings at internet retailers including CDW, TigerDirect, and Provantage, it looks like the Acer Chromebox CXI3 should be available later this month for around $280 and up.

The entry-level model has a Celeron 3865U dual-core processor based on 7th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake” architecture, while higher-priced versions have 8th-gen “Kaby Lake Refresh” chips (with twice as many processors cores).

Here are some of the key specs for each mode:

CXI3-4GKM

Intel Celeron 3865U dual-core Kaby Lake processor

4GB RAM

32GB SSD

$280 – $300

Acer CXI3-I38GKM

Intel Core i3-7130U dual-core Kaby Lake processor

8GB RAM

64GB SSD

$440 – $470

Acer CXI3-I58GKM

Intel Core i5-8250U quad-core Kaby Lake Refresh processor

8GB RAM

64GB SSD

$495 – $510

Acer CXI3-I716GKM

Intel Core i7-8550U quad-core Kaby Lake Refresh processor

16GB RAM

64GB SSD

$730 – $745

All four models have m.2 solid state drives and 2 DDR4 SODIMM slots for up to a total of 16GB of RAM.

The computers have HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and headset jacks as well as a USB 3.1 Type-C port, three USB 3.1 Type-A port,s and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports and a microSD card reader.

Prices range from under $300 for an entry-level model to nearly $750 for a top-of-the-line version.

via Chrome Unboxed