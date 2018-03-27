Xiaomi’s Mi Gaming Laptop coming soon for $950 and up

Xiaomi has been offering thin and light laptops with discrete graphics for a few years. But now the company is launching its first laptop designed specifically for gamers in need of high-performance graphics and a high-power CPU.

The Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop is a 15.6 inch gaming notebook with a quad-core Intel CPU, support for up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, and customizable keyboard lighting, among other things.

It measures about 0.8 inches thick, features a bunch of ports, and the laptop should begin shipping in China on April 13th for about $950 and up.

If you want a top-of-the-line model with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, you’ll have to pony up closer to $1430.

But Xiaomi will also offer an entry-level model with a 7th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and GeForce GTX 1050 TI graphics.

The laptop also has a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD and a 1TB hard drive, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 2 USB Type-C ports, an audio jack, HDMI output, dual fans, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and programmable keys.

All told, the Mi Gaming Laptop isn’t necessarily the most powerful device in its category, but it certainly seems to strike a nice balance between high-power hardware and an affordable price tag, something that’s not always true of gaming laptops from Dell (Alienware), Razer, Asus, MSI, and other companies that play in this space.