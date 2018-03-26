Xiaomi Mi A2 leaked by TENAA

The Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone is getting strong reviews for offering a stock Android experience, decent performance and design, and a relatively affordable price tag. The $220 phone is the first Android One device from Chinese company Xiaomi, and it packs a full HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The only catch is that the GSM phone has limited support for US wireless networks.

Now it looks like Xiaomi may be working on a follow-up.

An unannounced Xiaomi phone showed up at the website for Chinese wireless regulatory agency TENAA last week. It appears to feature an 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio display, a rear fingerprint sensor, dual rear cameras (and a small camera bump), and dual SIM support.

It’s expected to feature a 6 inch display, a 2,910 mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port.

Other specs aren’t available yet, but the phone is expected to be sold in two versions. A Xiaomi MI 6X model will come with Xiaomi’s custom user interface for Android, and the Xiaomi Mi A2 model will be an Android One edition phone with near-stock Android software.

via Android Central and Phone Radar